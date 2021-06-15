High-end FinFet ASIC market to approach $ 20 billion

Taipei, Taiwan, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Taipei, Taiwan June 15, 2021 According to James Huang, vice president of Alchip Technologies, the global high-end ASIC market will reach nearly $ 20 billion in five years, driven by high-performance computing applications in data processing and telecommunications.
Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and its Global Repository Receipts are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Based in Taipei, the company has operations in North America, Europe, Japan and China.
In a presentation to industry executives, Huang valued ASIC 2026 sales at $ 20 billion, up from what most analysts see as a $ 10 billion market this year and reflecting the high end of a 12-15% compound annual growth rate. (TCCA).
Devices for network applications will account for 45% of the total market this year, while storage applications will represent 35% and compute acceleration applications will represent the remaining 20% of the total, or $ 10 billion of the total available market. (TAM). Mr. Huang believes that North America is the largest geographic market, while the Pan-Asian region may experience the strongest growth.
By exploring the specifics of technology, advancements in heterogeneous packaging technology will be critical to meeting revenue expectations. Current and emerging 2.5D packaging technology that bundles multiple chips with different functions would lead the charge. We expect to see 2.5D packaging proliferate in the next 2-3 years. From 2023-2024, we could see a real 3D stacking appear (stacking of matrices, stacking of wafers, etc.). Mr. Huang indicated that, according to Mordor Intelligence, 2.5D / 3D ASICs will increase at an astonishing CAGR of 35.3% between 2020 and 2025.
The next-generation device that will lead the industry’s growth will bear little resemblance to today’s market leaders. They will be built on advanced processing technologies, at or below 3nm. Rather than a single integrated circuit, these will be multi-chip devices integrated into advanced CoWoS or InFO 2.5D / 3D packages. They will operate at high power and high frequency over 400 watts, Huang predicted.
Not for the faint of heart
The exponential leap in size and functionality of the market will require significantly more robust design capabilities than is required today. Devices with billions of logic gates will require investments in design resources that will increase three to four times, depending on the complexity.
The ASIC company of tomorrow will be a very advanced technological organization. This will require a robust design methodology, a flexible business model, a world-class intellectual property portfolio, and advanced packaging technology expertise. This is actually the model Alchip is built on today, explained Johnny Shen, President and CEO of Alchip.
