The Koji Club, a sake bar, will open at Charles River Speedway in Brighton





Sake expert Alyssa Mikiko DiPasquale, a former restaurant group Cushman Concepts (O Ya, Hojoko, etc.), brings her virtual sake pop-up, the Koji Club, to life as a brick and mortar sake bar this fall. It will be located in the sub-construction Speed ​​track market in Brighton, which is transforming the old administrative buildings of Charles River Speedway’s head office at 525 Western Ave. (Salems Notch Brewing is also opening an outpost there, as well as Somervilles Tipping Cow Ice Cream Shop and other food and retail vendors to be announced.) DiPasquale which owns Advanced Sake Professional Certification and was part of Eater Young Guns Class 2013, which graced 15 industry newcomers across the country, had planned to open a sake bar before the pandemic, but 2020 required that dreaded word, a pivot. She launched the Koji Club online in June 2020, offering virtually themed sake tastings. Customers would choose sake selections from OddFellows Ice Cream Co. or Rebel Rebel, then log into a Zoom session with DiPasquale and other attendees to taste and chat. I’ve wanted it for so long, DiPasquale tells Eater. It truly is my dream come true, and I am so grateful to have the opportunity to share sake in a new way with Boston. She is thrilled to open at Speedway, which she believes will be an incredible dynamic market when it opens later this year. The moment I saw space, I knew it was space, says DiPasquale. The incredible job the Speedway has done in preserving materials, the space looks like an old Japanese tavern in Kyoto. Drinkers will see a number of stunning natural architectural features including a stone wall, dark wood natural beams, and reclaimed wood patio doors. The whole property is beautiful, says DiPasquale, and this little corner looked so good to me. The opening of a physical space does not mean the end of the meetings and the subscription service of Koji Clubs; from July these will be living at the Urban Grape in Bostons South End. DiPasquale will also be popping up around the east coast all summer Introducing the Koji Club to sake lovers (and future sake lovers) at places like Tiger Mama in Boston, Rebel Rebel in Somerville, Mr. Tuna in Portland, Oddfellows Ice Cream Co. in Brooklyn, and beyond. Additionally, DiPasquale will be hosting the sake selection at the upcoming East Boston EBO & Co. Market, East Boston Oysterss Alexis Cervasio. It could open in July or August, as Cervasio told Eater at the end of April. Keep an eye out for Koji clubs Instagram account for updates on upcoming pop-ups and other news leading up to the fall 2021 opening in Brighton. I’m really excited to serve everyone in the city of Boston a glass of sake, says DiPasquale.

