Retail sales tumbled in May, latest sign of a bumpy recovery





Retail sales fell more than expected last month, the Commerce Department reported on Tuesday, a sign of a patchy recovery by U.S. consumers and a shift in spending patterns as the country reopens in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The 1.3 percent drop in May follows months of ups and downs in retail spending. After hitting record lows about a year ago, sales rebounded strongly this spring, then fluctuated month-to-month, driven by the ebb and flow of government stimulus and government stimulus. the persistence of the virus. Data for April was revised on Tuesday to show an increase of 0.9%.

Still, economists said the broader recovery remains on track. Rather than signaling a fundamental weakness, spending data in recent months shows consumers likely spent everything they needed to furnish their homes or upgrade their phones during the home months of the pandemic. Now they are shifting their shopping to restaurants, accommodation and travel, as vaccination rates rise and people feel safer to venture out.

The drop was a bit of a shock, said Beth Ann Bovino, chief US economist at S&P Global. But there are reasons I am not worried. On the one hand, purchases have reached record levels in recent months and well above what consumers were spending before the pandemic, Ms Bovino said. Another factor weighing on spending last month was the limited supply, especially of automobiles. Auto sales fell 4 percent in May. Vehicle production has been hampered by a lack of semiconductors, which is part of a global supply chain issue affecting a range of products such as Starbucks coffee flavors and lumber. But this week’s government data also showed auto production resumed in May as supply chain problems eased, which is expected to lead to higher sales this summer. Tuesday’s retail sales report also doesn’t take travel and hotel spending into account, although credit and debit card data shows these sectors rebounded significantly in May. Consumers spent 16% more on accommodation during Memorial Day weekend than during the 2019 holidays, according to a Bank of America analysis. Economists say consumers experience a rotation in their unusual spending habits during a pandemic. It started during the lockdown months of the pandemic with huge jumps in grocery shopping and falling restaurant incomes. As time at home dragged on, many people took on home improvement projects, upgraded their furniture, and entertained themselves with new electronics and sporting goods.

The last month showed another change. Spending on furniture fell 2.1%, while purchases of electronics and appliances fell 3.4%. Purchases in restaurants and bars increased 1.8%. Consumers spent more on clothing and accessories last month, in part reflecting the need to dress to return to offices that are gradually reopening after months of working remotely. Department store sales increased 1.6%.

With so many caveats in the retail sales report, Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the data was not very useful in assessing the true health of consumers. Update June 15, 2021, 3:12 p.m. ET Today’s falling numbers tell us nothing about the future, Mr Shepherdson wrote in a research note. Yet a lot depends on the American consumer, who has been the engine of the country’s broader economic recovery. Any deviation from policymakers is hopeful that retail sales will continue to rise steadily now that the country reopens and more people are vaccinated is surprising to economists. The federal government spent more than $ 1 trillion during the pandemic to try to ensure that Americans continue to spend and prevent the closure of stores and restaurants during closings. Stimulus payments, through many measures, have paid off. Last month’s spending was about 18% above pre-pandemic levels. Economists are now watching whether the end of the stimulus money that the last checks were sent out in mid-March will cause spending to decrease. The Federal Reserve will release its June policy statement and economic projections on Wednesday, followed by a press conference with central bank chairman Jerome H. Powell. It will likely give an updated assessment of inflation, the labor market and the overall economic recovery after a series of surprising data points like last month’s retail sales.

The meeting and remarks will be closely watched by investors, who are looking for any clue the Fed is preparing to slow its $ 120 billion in monthly government guaranteed bond purchases, a policy meant to fuel the economy by maintaining many types of low cost loans. S&P Global’s Ms Bovino said one of the biggest rework tests will take place this fall, when extra unemployment benefits expire and schools reopen, paving the way for parents to return to work. That is when it will become clearer whether the retail spending fueled by the stimulus has translated into sustainable job growth and business creation. Another risk is that these early signs of inflation, caused in large part by supply issues, will worsen and cause consumers to pull out. But most economists are optimistic that spending will stay on an upward trajectory. Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services Group, predicted on Tuesday that retail sales would grow at a moderate pace in the near future as many American consumers, on the whole, were in good financial shape. The many positives of household savings, the normalization of supply chains, the increase in wealth due to the rise in stock prices and home values, the improvement in the labor market and the weak Interest rates outweigh the disadvantages of higher prices and exhausted demand, he said. Jeanna Smialek contributed reports.

