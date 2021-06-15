Chancellor: bears will survive onslaught of memes stocks

Gaming enthusiasts wait at a local Game Stop in Encinitas, Calif. On September 17, 2013. REUTERS / Mike Blake

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Self-proclaimed autistic WallStreetBets are back to their old tricks. After its epic short squeeze at arcade retailer GameStop (GME.N) last February, the investment forum subreddit has boosted a variety of memes stocks from movie operator AMC Entertainment (AMC.N) to fast -food Wendys (WEN.O). Once again, investors betting against these stocks are in retreat. The question has even arisen as to whether the advent of market corners created by swarms of retail investors will lead to the extinction of bears on Wall Street.

Short selling has always been a tricky business. Bears must swim inexorably against the tide of a rising stock market. They face asymmetric returns: their maximum gains are capped but the losses are potentially infinite as the opponents of GameStop have discovered at their expense. Short sellers also need to hedge or rebalance when their bets go against them. It’s no wonder that few investment professionals choose this line of work.

Today’s bears now live in fear that one of their shorts will be discussed on WallStreetBets and attacked by day traders on the Robinhood app. This is what happened to Wendys, whose share price recently rose 27% in a single day on massive trading volume. Wendys wasn’t even a typical meme stock: unlike GameStop or AMC, her business was obviously not in dispute, and her actions weren’t heavily wagered against either. One suggestion is that the WSB mob has targeted the company because it sells chicken tendies, which they buy to celebrate their business successes. Naturally, the shorts ran for cover.

The cutbacks in stocks even destroyed the returns from short selling. In 12 months to the end of May, the Goldman Sachs index of heavily shorted stocks has climbed more than 140%. The Citigroup US Short Interest Index tells a similar story. Between its creation in June 2015 and the end of 2019, this short hedged index increased by 35%. During the pandemic bull market, however, most of those gains evaporated.

A new article by Edmund Bellord, an investment strategist at asset manager Harding Loevner (and a former colleague of mine), suggests that the rise of decentralized, self-organizing shorts that spontaneously materialize poses an existential threat to sellers discovered. Bellord predicts that as the ranks of bears thin out and their role in pricing and providing liquidity diminishes, financial markets could be destabilized.

Yet it seems premature to predict the bear’s death. Short sellers have existed at least since the second century BC, when the playwright Plautus described two factions trading shares in the Roman Forum; simple buffoons and those he described as impudent, talkative, malicious guys, who boldly for no reason, slander each other, whom we take for bears. Since the Dutch Republic banned this practice at the start of the 17th century, there have been numerous attempts to ban short selling, but these laws have always turned out to be a dead letter.

The threat of stocks even for short sellers is also not unprecedented. Bears faced far greater dangers in the Golden Age when Wall Street witnessed a series of famous turns in rail stocks. These were usually organized by the great robber barons, including Cornelius Vanderbilt and EH Harriman, who controlled the railroads. Their biggest victims were professional short sellers, such as Jacob Little, known as the Big Dipper and Napoleon of Wall Street; and Daniel Drew, sometimes known as Ursa Major and the Sphinx of Wall Street. Drew is famous for his song about the bear’s legal obligations: “Whoever sells what is not his must buy it back or go to jail.” He died in bankruptcy.

The tricks used by 19th century swimming pool operators were more sophisticated than anything we find today: they simulated the weakness of a stock to get people to short sell (called the partridge trick), loaned stocks, fixed false prices with sales of laundry products and employed pointers to spread false rumors. When more shares were sold short than could be hedged, the pool operator mercilessly bled the bears.

The main difference today is that the current short compressions form spontaneously online. However, since the posting to investment boards is anonymous, there is a possibility that the online crowd is being covertly directed. This is what some short sellers believe, although there is no evidence to prove it.

The phenomenon of market swarms and short squeezes is not new. In his story of the Great Crash, JK Galbraith described how broker newsletters from early 1929 reported daily that General Motors and Radio Corporation of America daily memes stocks were about to be taken over by operators of anonymous pool. As retail traders rushed to buy, pool managers quietly sold. People, Galbraith writes, didn’t know they were mowed. The Robinhood crowd is also in the dark.

In the fall of 1929, bears were an endangered breed. Although short sellers were subsequently blamed for the severity of the market downturn, a New York Stock Exchange study found that less than one-hundredth of 1% of the shares had been sold short at the time of the market. October crash. According to the traditions of the market, the last stage of each bubble is characterized by the surrender of the bears. In 1999, Julian Robertson unwound his Tiger Fund after suffering heavy losses from short selling Internet stocks. According to Goldman Sachs, the median short interest of the S&P 500 Index (as a percentage of market value) has now fallen to 1.5%, a level last seen at the top of the dot-com bubble.

History suggests that short sellers will survive their current difficulties. Indeed, with the rise of passive investment, which puts the stock market on automatic pilot, they are more necessary than ever. As legendary Wall Street investor Bernard Baruch once said, to reap the benefits of a free market, you have to have both buyers and sellers, bulls and bears. A market without bears would be like a nation without a free press. There would be no one to criticize and contain the false optimism that always leads to disaster.

To pursue @Breakingviews on Twitter

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe | Editing by Rob Cox and Amanda Gomez