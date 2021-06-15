PFC Q4 results: PFC Q4 results: Co shows net profit multiplied by 3 to 3,906 crore





NEW DELHI: The state-owned company on Tuesday posted a multiple jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,906.05 crore in the January-March quarter, mainly on higher revenues. The company’s consolidated net profit was Rs 693.71 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, according to an ESB file. The company’s total income rose to Rs 18,155.14 crore in the quarter, up from Rs 16,254.65 crore in the same period a year ago. Consolidated net profit in 2020-21 is Rs 15,716.20 crore compared to Rs 9,477.25 crore in 2019-20. Total income for the year rose to Rs 71,700.51 crore from Rs 61,275.36 crore in 2019-2020.

The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share with a face value of Rs 10 per share for 2020-2021. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 8 per share for 2020-21 paid in March 2021. Regarding the pandemic, the company said that there would be no significant impact from this outbreak on the continuation of its business operations, maintenance of its financial position and its ability to continue operating. As part of Aatmanirbhar’s liquidity support announced by the Indian government, the PFC and its subsidiary REC combined, have so far sanctioned Rs 1,34,782 crore and disbursed Rs 78,855 crore.

RS Dhillon, President and CEO of PFC, said: “I am extremely pleased with our results for FY21 despite the many headwinds encountered during the year. The impressive performance of FY21, as evidenced by the highest earnings on record, underscores PFC’s inherent strengths in handling adverse economic events. In the future, too, we are committed to delivering long-term value to our shareholders. On a consolidated basis, it recorded a reduction in the consolidated net NPA (bad debt) ratio to 1.91 percent in FY21, from 3.57 percent in FY20 due to the resolution of troubled assets. In addition, it also recorded a reduction in the Consolidated Gross NPA (Non-performing Assets) ratio to 5.29 percent in FY21, from 7.36 percent in FY20 due to the resolution of troubled assets. It also recorded the highest net profit or net profit after tax on record of Rs 8,444 crore in 2020-2021, he said.

