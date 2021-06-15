National security could become a reason for denying companies the opportunity to list on the London Stock Exchange – Criminal law

UK:
National security could become a reason for denying companies the opportunity to list on the London Stock Exchange
June 15, 2021
Lawyers Rahman Ravelli
To print this article, simply register or connect to Mondaq.com.
Syed Rahman of Financial Crime Specialists Rahman Ravelli examines the thinking behind the proposal.
Plans are underway to use national security as a motive to prevent companies from listing on the London Stock Exchange.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak plans to begin consultations this month on proposed tougher flotation rules. The move was prompted by growing fears about the rise of “dirty money” businesses.
The UK Listing Authority, part of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), decides which companies can be listed on the stock exchange. It has been reported that the Chancellor is now seeking to strengthen these powers by taking into account the issue of national security.
A Treasury statement explains: “The UK’s reputation for its clean and transparent markets makes it an attractive global financial center. We plan to reinforce this by taking new targeted power to block listings that pose a risk to national security and will launch a consultation to inform its design.
Rishi Sunak had previously said Britain would revise its listing rules to attract more high growth companies and blank checks. The FCA has said it will use its freedom from European Union rules to regulate markets more flexibly and has presented proposals to change its current regime to make it more attractive to PSPCs (acquiring companies to special vocation).
Remember that there are already legal measures to verify sources of funding. The UK also enforces strict sanctions and anti-money laundering controls. The question, as usual, is how rigorously these measures are applied.
The proposals currently being discussed would send a message about the importance attached to clean and transparent markets. But they must be designed so as not to discourage international investment.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide on the subject. Specialist advice should be sought regarding your particular situation.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: The Criminal Law of the United Kingdom
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit