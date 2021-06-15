Large National Mall Owner Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy; an example for Destiny USA?

Washington Prime Group, one of the nation’s largest shopping center owners, filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy after entering into a restructuring agreement with the creditors.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, the company said it has signed a restructuring support agreement with creditors, led by SVPGlobal, who own approximately 73% of the outstanding principal amount of the company’s secured corporate debt and 67 % of the outstanding principal amount of its unsecured securities. debt.

The company said it will use Chapter 11 to implement a comprehensive and consensual corporate-level debt financial restructuring that will allow the company to significantly deleverage its balance sheet and strengthen its business and operations at the corporate level. ‘to come up.

Chapter 11 protects a business from foreclosure while it restructures its finances.

The deal will release the company from nearly $ 950 million in debt through the shareholding of unsecured notes and a repayment of $ 190 million of the company’s revolving credit and term loan facilities, according to a statement. of the society. A conversion into shares occurs when a business transfers ownership of part of its business to creditors in exchange for debt relief.

Washington Prime, which has 102 malls and shopping centers across the country, is in a similar predicament to Pyramid Cos., Whose Destiny USA mall in Syracuse is loaded with heavy debt and high vacancies.

Pyramid recently said it hired lawyers and advisors to explore financial restructuring with its lenders. The company owes $ 715 million in loans on the mall, which was recently valued at just $ 203 million.

Pyramid has not publicly disclosed the details of its restructuring proposal, but experts say such proposals often involve a swap of equity in exchange for debt relief, just as Washington Prime does.

On Monday, Fitch became the latest agency to lower its ratings on $ 285 million in bonds issued by the Syracuse Industrial Development Agency as part of a payment in lieu of tax deal to help Pyramid fund a expansion that opened in 2012 with the renaming of the shopping center to Carousel Center. The bonds, which are backed by the mall’s revenue, are part of the mall’s $ 715 million debt.

Fitch downgraded its rating from B, already below the investment grade, to CC, which is even lower on the garbage scale. The agency said the new rating is based on its belief that some default appears likely. He said neither Pyramid nor Trimont Real Estate Advisors, a representative of the bondholders, had responded to Fitch’s request for an update on the restructuring proposal.

The revised CC rating reflects both the hiring of a restructuring agent and the risk that if sales volume and appraised value do not increase significantly as the mall reopens at full capacity, the incentive of homeowners to increase annual PILOT payments is eroded further, Fitch said.

The reported estimated value of the Carousel Center as well as the expansion project, collectively known as Destiny USA, has declined significantly since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Moodys also downgraded its bond rating earlier this month.

Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard has contacted Pyramid for comment.

Washington Prime said it has secured $ 100 million in debtor-in-bond financing from its creditors to support day-to-day operations during the Chapter 11 process and ensure all business operations continue without disruption.

Washington Prime Groups guests, retailers and business partners can expect business as usual in all of the company’s shopping downtowns throughout the process, he said.

The deal contemplates a $ 325 million share offering to existing shareholders, the proceeds of which will be used, among other things, to pay off secured debt, according to the company.

The company said it was open to any other avenue, including a sale of the company, which would recover more value for existing shareholders.

Washington Premier, who demerger of Simon Property Group in 2014, said its retail properties had been hit hard by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company owns a property in New York, the Chautauqua Mall in the village of Lakewood, in western New York State.

