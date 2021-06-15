Dow Jones Slides, Nasdaq Near Record; Apple Stock approaches a new point of purchase

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 150 points on Tuesday, as the Nasdaq remains just below all-time highs. Apple stock is approaching a new buy point, as Tesla struggles to regain a long-term level.







Among the leaders of the Dow Jones, Apple (AAPL) fell 0.1% on Tuesday, while Microsoft (MSFT) fell 0.2% in today’s stock market. JP Morgan (JPM) fell below a key support level.

You’re here (TSLA) slipped nearly 2% on Tuesday, as it tries to resume its 200-day long-term moving average.

Among the best stocks to buy and watch, Alphabet (GOOGL), Applied Materials (AMAT) and MSCI (MSCI) are traded near new points of purchase.

Alphabet and Microsoft are stocks of the IBD ranking. MSCI was featured in this week’s Near A Buy Zone Stocks column.

Dow Jones today

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% on Tuesday morning, while the S&P 500 was down 0.3%. The tech-rich Nasdaq composite fell 0.7% in morning trading.

Snapshot of the US Stock Market Today Index symbol Price Loss of profit % Switch Dow jones (0DJIA) 34240.08 -153.67 -0.45 S&P 500 (0S & P5) 4244.64 -10.51 -0.25 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 14094.72 -79.43 -0.56 Russel 2000 (ETC.) 229.23 -1.79 -0.77 MICI 50 (FFTY) 44.78 -0.55 -1.21 Last Modified: 10:50 AM ET 6/15/2021

Among the exchange traded funds, the Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) traded nearly 0.1% higher on Tuesday. Nasdaq 100 Tracker Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) fell 0.3%. Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (TO SPY) fell 0.3%.

Stock market rally: the Nasdaq wakes up

The S&P 500 hit further highs on Monday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average may be set for a test of its 50-day support level. Meanwhile, the tech-rich Nasdaq continues to rebound from its 50-day moving average, setting a closing high on Monday and lingering on the dawn of historic highs early on Tuesday.

Monday’s Big Picture column commented, “In a market that has been down for weeks, it can be hard to notice shifting trends, but the Nasdaq is slowly starting to outperform.”

For more stock market commentary, check out The Big Picture from IBD.

Stock ETF strategy and how to invest

Dow Jones Stocks: JPMorgan Dow Jones financial leader JPMorgan is trading below a buy point of 161.79 on a flat basis, according to IBD MarketSmith chart analysis, after the week’s 3.7% decline last. Shares fell 1.5% on Tuesday to fall even further below the buy point. The stock is also below support at its key 50-day line.

Actions to buy and watch: alphabet, applied materials, MSCI

IBD Leaderboard Alphabet stock is trying to break above a buy point of 2,431.48 on a flat basis, according to chart analysis from IBD MarketSmith. Shares fell 0.2% on Tuesday and are just above the entry. The rankings noted that the stock’s RS line has reached new highs, which is a positive sign.

Chip giant Applied Materials adds a handle to a mug base, moving the buy point from 146.10 to 142.22. Shares are about 2% off the new entry amid Tuesday’s 1% gain.

According to IBD Inventory Check,AMAT stockboasts a solid 97 on a perfect composite rating of 99IBD. The IBD Composite Rating easily identifies stocks with a mix of strong fundamental and technical characteristics.

MSCI’s IBD Friday action of the day is approaching the buy point of 495.26 cups. Stocks are around 1% of the buy point as they rose 0.2% on Tuesday.

IBD Live: a new tool for daily stock market analysis

Tesla shares

Tesla stock fell nearly 2% on Tuesday, threatening to give up part of Monday’s 1.3% gain. The electric vehicle giant continues to fight for support around its long-term 200-day line. A new base could form, but the stock is far from any new point of purchase.

On January 25, Tesla stock hit an all-time high at 900.40, after climbing 93% from a buy point of 466 in a handle mug.

Dow Jones Executives: Apple, Microsoft

Among stocks in the top Dow Jones, Apple lost 0.1% Tuesday morning after Monday’s bullish rally of the 50-day line. Apple stock traces a new flat base with a buy point of 137.17 after triggering the 7% to 8% loss reduction sell rule from an early buy point of 135.63 may. However, the lagged RS line of the stock indicates a significant underperformance of the stock market.

Software giant Microsoft fell 0.2% on Tuesday and is approaching a new flat base buying point of 263.29, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis.

Be sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at @IBD_SLehtonen to learn more about growth stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

