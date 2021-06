Shake Shack director sues NYPD unions over poisoned milkshake controversy last summer

Shake Shack director sues NYPD unions for libel over poisoned milkshake controversy last summer Last summer’s viral incident of three NYPD agents falsely claiming they had been poisoned by Shake Shakes FiDi milkshakes took another turn. This week the New York Post reports that the director of Shake Shack involved in the controversy filed a federal libel suit against the NYPD unions who publicly claimed that bleach was added to officers’ milkshakes. The police department investigated and authorized Shake Shack of any wrongdoing shortly after the allegations emerged last June. The manager, Marcus Gilliam, alleges in the complaint that the unions damaged his reputation by wrongly claiming that he mixed bleach into milkshakes. He alleges that he was falsely arrested and detained in the incident last summer and subsequently harassed by people from the restaurant. Gilliam is seeking damages not specified in the lawsuit, according to the report. In other news Chef Andre Fowles, culinary director of Jamaican restaurant Miss Lilys, is partnership with Kings County Imperial Chefs Josh Grinker and Tracy Young for a Jamaican and Chinese cuisine pop-up featuring items like coconut shrimp toast with chili lime sauce and beef patties Chinese. The pop-up begins June 16 at Kings County Imperial in Williamsburg and will run daily for at least a week, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. In an effort to attract employees amid industry-wide staff shortages, the restaurateur behind Greek newcomer Skorpios in Midtown is offer a free week at a beach lodge in Costa Rica minus the plane ticket after the new hires have completed a year of work. Gourmet chef Daniel Humm has landed a four-bedroom penthouse in Greenwich Village for $ 14.5 million, the New York Post reports. Chef Xilonen Alan Delgado teamed up with Chef Nom Wah Carlos Barrera for a Jurez-style burrito arise June 27. Delgado is accepting burrito pre-orders ($ 7 each) until June 22 via Instagram DM. Grub Street examined what the future looks like for the many backstage chefs who have helped their restaurants by launching new menus outside of their kitchens during the pandemic. Bread jokes are the best jokes:

