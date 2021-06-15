Medexus announces graduation from the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO and CHICAGO and MONTREAL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Medexus or the Company) (TSXV: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) announced today that it has received final approval for the listing of the common shares of the Company’s shares (the Common Shares) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the TSX). In connection with the graduation of the common shares, the convertible debentures of the Company (TSXV: MDP.DB, the convertible debentures) and certain of the warrants to purchase common shares of the Company (TSXV: MDP.WT, the warrants of subscription) which are currently listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), will also be listed on the TSX.

Medexus has experienced impressive growth since listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, and given the success and size of the Company, this is a logical next step in our growth journey to move to TSX. Such a move creates an opportunity to increase the profile and liquidity of our company, said Ken dEntremont, CEO of Medexus. In addition, we are convinced that moving to a senior stock exchange will give us access to a wider range of institutional shareholders.

Common shares, convertible debentures and warrants (collectively, the listed securities) are all expected to begin trading on the TSX as of the start of trading on June 17, 2021 (the listing date). Upon listing on the TSX, the listed securities will continue to trade under the symbols MDP, MDP.DB and MDP.WT, respectively. Concurrent with the move to TSX, listed securities will simultaneously be delisted from TSXV prior to commencement of trading on TSX. Holders of listed securities are not required to take any action in connection with graduation from the TSX.

In light of this expedited listing opportunity, the Company has decided to delay its previously announced plans to listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the Nasdaq). The Company continues to believe that a double listing would be beneficial and reaffirms its intention to obtain a listing on Nasdaq in the future. However, at this time, the Company has determined that the move to TSX will provide an opportunity to increase exposure and liquidity, while advancing other on-going initiatives to enhance shareholder value as it moves forward. ‘she assesses the timing of a double Nasdaq listing.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Medexus is a leader in innovative rare disease treatment solutions with a strong North American business platform. From a proven, best-in-class product base, we are building a highly differentiated business with a portfolio of innovative and high-value products for orphans and rare diseases that will support our growth over the next decade. The company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values ​​of quality, innovation, customer service and teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals focuses on the therapeutic areas of autoimmune diseases, hematology and allergies. The company’s main products are: Rasuvo and Metoject, a unique formulation of methotrexate (automatic pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases; IXINITY, a recombinant intravenous factor IX therapeutic agent for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B, an inherited bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of coagulation factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall, an innovative prescription allergy medicine with a unique mode of action.

For more information please contact:

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer

Médexus Pharma inc.

Phone. : 905-676-0003

Email: [email protected]

Roland Boivin, Chief Financial Officer

Médexus Pharma inc.

Phone. : 514-344-8765

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations (United States):

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Phone. : + 1-212-671-1020

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations (Canada):

Tina Byers

Capital of Adelaide

Phone. : 905-330-3275

Email: [email protected]

Forward-looking statements and other caveats

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). The words anticipate, believe, expect, will, plan and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the listing and commencement of trading of securities listed on the TSX and the outlook and timing for a listing on the Nasdaq. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that have been applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Because forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require the making of assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that while the assumptions are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors include those set forth in the Company’s documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including the Company’s most recent annual information form and MD&A; future capital requirements and dilution; protection of intellectual property and risks of counterfeiting; competition (including the potential for generic competition); dependence on key management personnel; the company’s ability to implement its business plan; the Company’s ability to leverage its US and Canadian infrastructure to promote further growth, including with respect to the infrastructure of Medexus Inc. and Medac Pharma, Inc. and the potential benefits that the Company expects to achieve draw ; regulatory approval by Canadian health authorities; reimbursement of products by third party payers; patent litigation or patent expiration; risk of litigation; volatility of stock prices; government regulations; and potential third party claims. In view of these risks, one should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Unless expressly required by law, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

