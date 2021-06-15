US stocks dive to record highs ahead of Fed rate decision | New

NEW YORK (AP) US stocks fell from all-time highs on Tuesday as investors wait to see if the Federal Reserve will give any clue when it may abandon its massive support for markets.
The S&P 500 fell 8.56, or 0.2%, to 4,246.59, as the Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting on interest rate policy. A day earlier, the index returned to an all-time high amid optimism that ultra-low interest rates indexed by the Fed, COVID-19 vaccinations and government financial support are boosting the economy .
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 94.42 points, or 0.3%, to 34,299.33. The Nasdaq composite fell 101.29, or 0.7%, to 14,072.86 from its own record.
The S&P 500 was down 0.4% earlier today, after a report showed wholesale inflation jumped last month by even more than economists expected. Prices for producers were 6.6% higher in May than a year earlier, the highest on record dating back to 2010 and the latest evidence that inflation is skyrocketing across the economy.
The fear is that if higher inflation takes hold, it could force the Fed to withdraw the $ 120 billion in monthly bond purchases it has pledged to keep mortgages cheap and mortgage rates low. low long-term interest, as well as increasing short-term interest rates. out of their low record.
The Fed has so far said it sees higher inflation as only temporary, and will announce its last decision on interest rate policy Wednesday afternoon.
From a pricing perspective, we were seeing inflationary pressure, and we believe the jury is still out on when and to what extent we will see a leveling or if this new higher price standard is cemented, said Greg Bassuk, founder. and CEO of AXS. Investments.
Most economists expect the Fed to say again on Wednesday that it considers higher inflation to be only temporary, which would allow it to maintain its support for the markets. But they also say that Wednesday afternoon may offer the first sign the Fed is considering when to start slowing its bond buying.
Many investors agree with the Fed’s view that higher inflation will not last very long and that this is the expected outcome of an economy escaping pandemic lockdowns. According to BofA Global Research, a survey of fund managers found that 72% of respondents say inflation is only transitory. This makes the majority say that any future drop in stock prices would likely be less than 10%.
A peaceful decrease in bond purchases could allow prices to stay elevated in all markets, even amid criticism that they have become too expensive, in contrast to the pain that would result from a quick halt in Fed support.
There are few signs that inflation could slow in parts of the economy. Wood and copper prices have fallen from their highs a few weeks ago. Copper fell 4.3% on Tuesday, and shares in miner Freeport-McMoRan fell 4.8%.
Other reports on the economy on Tuesday painted a mixed picture. Retail sales fell 1.3% in May from April, collapsing after gaining 0.9% the previous month, for a much steeper drop than economists expected.
This is likely due in part to the dampening effect of bailout payments the U.S. government sent to households earlier this year, which boosted spending in March and April. But economists said it could also be a sign that Americans are shifting more spending toward travel, restaurants and other services as the economy reopens, with fewer shopping at retailers.
A separate report stated that industrial production across the country grew more last month than economists expected.
Tech stocks were one of the biggest drag on the S&P 500, although the majority of stocks in the index rose.
Energy companies posted solid gains as the price of crude oil rose. Exxon Mobil gained 3.6% and Chevron climbed 2.2%.
Bond yields were relatively stable. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill plunged to 1.49% from 1.50% on Monday night.
Earlier today, European stock markets closed with modest gains. Asian markets were mixed, with the Japanese Nikkei 225 up 1% and Shanghai stocks down 0.9%.