



FUNO was BMV’s first Fibra, which allowed other property managers and developers to join the market. Investors have a wide range of options as the company‘s portfolio has real estate and development projects in a variety of real estate segments, primarily office, commercial and industrial segments. FUNO focuses on the acquisition of properties, property management, operation and development of real estate in strategic locations.

During his lifetime, FUNO‘s occupancy rates reached one of the highest in the industry at 93.3 percent. Resisting the complicated times of the pandemic, FUNO reports 92.5% occupancy for the first quarter of 2021; another remarkable figure. The drop in occupancy percentage was seen mainly in the office and industrial segments, as many people were quarantined. The El-Mann Arazi family runs Fibra Uno. André El Mann Arazi, Max El Mann Arazi, and Moises El-Mann Arazi have considerable experience in all areas of the real estate industry making them invaluable business leaders. FUNO is now recognized as the largest FIBRA in Latin America, despite the challenges faced during last year’s pandemic. Land of Al-Mann‘s impact on the company, its employees and the country of Mexico is attested by a citation from the Deputy Director General of FUNO, Gonzalo Robina. He assures, “Working at Fibra Uno means following the example that the El-Mann family sets us every day, which is professionalism, struggle, leadership, vision, passion, but above all tireless work and love for MexicoFUNO and the El-Mann Arazi family have much to be proud of as they celebrate this momentous ten-year occasion on the Mexican Stock Exchange. About El-Mann Arazi

André El Mann Arazi has been CEO and Director of Fibra Uno since 2014 and has 30 years of experience in the real estate industry. He successfully acquires properties and projects, and he raises capital to develop large-scale real estate projects. Additionally, Andre El Mann is co-founder of Groupe E, one of Mexico‘s the most important real estate groups. He is also a member of the board of directors of each of the companies that make up Grupo E. Max El Mann Arazi is the director of the company. His past experiences in the retail industry have made him a very valuable part of the team. It has proven its ability to meet the specific needs of customers in the industrial and retail segments. Max El Mann‘The focus is on the management of industrial properties, the management of real estate projects in the residential, industrial, office and retail segments, and the acquisition of new properties at different stages. Moises El-Mann Arazi has forty years of experience in real estate and is Chairman of the Board of Directors of FUNO and Chairman of the Technical Committee. Moises El-Mann is also co-founder of Group E. It is a proven leader, taking on the role of all of Grupo E‘s projects. He has also developed more than 170 real estate projects in Mexico. Moises El-Mann has played a vital role as he has cultivated funds for large projects in Mexico and abroad. SOURCE El Man Arazi

