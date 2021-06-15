Dow Jones Off Session Low As Chevron, Boeing Win; DraftKings Stock takes a hit

Stocks were stuck in the red on Tuesday afternoon amid disappointing May retail sales data, although the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke session lows.







The Nasdaq fell 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrials fell 0.4% and the S&P 500 fell 0.3% on the stock market today. Small caps followed by the Russell 2000 slipped 0.4%. Volume was mixed, lower on the NYSE but higher on the Nasdaq from same time on Monday.

Retail sales unexpectedly fell 1.3% in May from the previous month, the Commerce Department reported. The weakness was partly offset by upward revisions to April data. Excluding automobiles, retail sales fell 0.8% over the month.

Wall Street economists expected retail sales to fall 0.5% overall, while increasing 0.5% excluding autos.

In the meantime, the Federal Open Market Committee begins its two-day monetary policy meeting today and ends tomorrow.

Among the exchange traded funds on Tuesday, Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) lost 0.9%, while the Nasdaq 100-tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell 0.6%. Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (TO SPY) slipped 0.2%.

Snapshot of the US Stock Market Today Index symbol Price Loss of profit % Switch Dow jones (0DJIA) 34269.76 -123.99 -0.36 S&P 500 (0S & P5) 4244.62 -10.53 -0.25 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 14079.76 -94.39 -0.67 Russel 2000 (ETC.) 230.07 -0.95 -0.41 MICI 50 (FFTY) 44.94 -0.39 -0.86 Last Modified: 1:36 PM ET 6/15/2021

Last year, tech stocks propelled the Nasdaq to a 43.6% gain, its fifth best year ever. The S&P 500 rose 16.3% in 2020 and the Dow Jones added 7.2%. Read The Big Picture for a more detailed daily market analysis.

The US economy is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, after triggering nationwide lockdowns more than a year ago. But most states are easing restrictions and cases are leveling off or declining in some states as vaccinations continue to roll out.

Cumulative Covid-19 cases worldwide have exceeded 177 million, with more than 3.8 million deaths, according to Worldometer. In the United States, cases topped 34 million with more than 615,000 deaths, although the number of new cases and deaths in the United States has slowed significantly in many states.

Dow Jones Movers

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), down nearly 2% in heavy trading, fell even further below its 50-day moving average. He’s on track to extend a seven-day losing streak. JPM stock fell below a buy point of 161.79 on a flat basis, according to Smith Market graphical analysis. Last week, stocks lost almost 4%. There is no sell signal at this time.

Other top notch losers included Home deposit (High Definition), Salesforce.com (CRM) and Disney (Dis), down by more than 1% each.

But Chevron (CVX) gained 1.8% in above-average trades. The stock is now in a five week flat base with a buy point of 113.21. It’s about 3% from the entrance.

Oil inventories were boosted as West Texas intermediate crude prices rose 1.2% to $ 71.76 per barrel.

American Express (AXP) grew by 1%, while Boeing (BA) and Travelers (VTR) added less than 1% each.

Boeing stock rose 0.7% as it runs on the handle of a cup base with a buy point of 258.50. It’s about 5% from the entrance. But the jetmaker’s fundamentals remain weak with a composite rating of 32, an earnings per share rating of 13 and a relative strength rating of 44.

U.S. and European Union reach agreement on government subsidies to Boeing and Europe Airbus (EASY).

Outside the Dow Jones

Retail, steel and biotech stocks led the decline among IBD’s 197 industry groups. But oil and gas, home builders, and air cargo inventories all rose.

The retail sector was the worst performer as declining retail sales in May weighed on. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) fell 2% in significant volume, although it remains just above its 50-day line. Stocks are about 5% below a buy point of 99.34 from a 20 week consolidation.

Among the memes stocks,DraftKings (DKNG) dug and plunged 12% on the open before halving its loss. Monday’s 5% drop sent the headline below its 50-day and 200-day lines. DKNG stock, which went public on April 23, 2020 as part of a three-way merger with Diamond Eagle Acquisitions and SBTech, is now nearly 36% off its 52-week high.

Hindenburg Research, the short seller who supported electric vehicle startups Nicolas (NKLA) and Lordstown (DRIVE), alleged that the SBTech subsidiary of the online gaming company had links to organized crime. This fueled mentions of DKNG shares on the Reddit retail forum Wallstreetbets.

GameStop (GME), another popular Wallstreetbets target, fell 8%.

Inside the IBD 50

More in the MICI 50, Maintenance of freedom (FRHC) gained nearly 3% in quick revenue to extend a Friday breakout past a buy point of 58.20 from a double bottom basis. The buy range goes up to 61.11. The Kazakhstan-based company provides brokerage services to clients in Central Asia, Europe and the United States

Pinterest (PINS) and Cleveland cliffs (FCF) added about 2% each.

But UP FinTech (TIGR) plunged 12% in heavy trading, while Year (YEAR), Lovesac (LOVE) and Corsair game (CRSR) fell by more than 3% each.

