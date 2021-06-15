Connect with us

Business

DC Circuit Deems SEC Market Data Plan Challenge Premature

  • U.S. Stock Exchanges Cannot Challenge Regulator’s Preliminary Steps to Revise Market Data System
  • Court lacked jurisdiction because SEC action was not final

(Reuters) – A federal appeals court said on Tuesday it was too early for U.S. exchanges to challenge a proposal by the Securities and Exchange Commission to give market participants more leverage over how data from the market are published.

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said the SEC’s call for exchanges to provide ways to share decision-making power with other stakeholders, including investors, was not a final court reviewable action.

“Modern stock exchanges transmit data on transactions and prices at lightning speed. But as this case shows, the administrative process requires a lot more patience,” Judge David Tatel. wrote for a panel of three judges.

Representatives from the New York Stock Exchange, exchanges managed by Cboe Global Markets Inc and the SEC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Nasdaq Stock Market LLC declined to comment.

The court dismissed the stock exchanges’ challenge to steps the SEC took last year to pass a plan to streamline the dissemination of trading data.

The agency said the new plan will increase transparency and address inefficiencies, conflicts of interest and other issues related to the release of real-time consolidated stock market data, which are currently governed by three separate plans.

The exchanges had argued in the petition that federal law does not give the SEC the power to change the plan’s governance structure and give non-stock market players a say in how the system works.

Tatel and Circuit judges Judith Rogers and Raymond Randolph said in Tuesday’s ruling that the court lacks jurisdiction to review the SEC’s interim actions.

Exchanges can resubmit their challenge once the SEC makes the final decision.

The case is one of multiple legal challenges that the stock exchanges have pitched against parts of the SEC plan.

In another consolidated petition, the exchanges argued that the SEC had engaged in “stealth regulation” when it added confidentiality and conflict of interest provisions to the May 2020 orders without soliciting comment. public.

During oral argument in May, the court judges expressed doubts that the petition was filed on time. The case is pending.

The case is the Nasdaq Nasdaq Stock Market LLC v. SEC, US Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, No. 20-1181, 21-1050.

For NYSE: Paul Mishkin of Davis Polk & Wardwell

For the Nasdaq: Thomas Hungar, Amir Tayrani and Joshua Wesneski of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

For CBOE: Paul Greenwalt and Michael Molzberger of Schiff Hardin

For the SEC: Tracey Hardin, Michael Conley and Martin Totaro

