Dream Exchange Hires Former NASDAQ Architect to Lead Its Next Phase of Expansion





First Black-Owned Scholarship Hires Senior Scholarship Architect and Software Industry Veteran Bruce Trask as Chief Technology Officer CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Dream Exchange is pleased to announce a key new member to its leadership team. Bruce trask arrived on board as chief technology officer at Dream exchange. Having recently worked as a senior architect on the NASDAQ stock exchange and before that as CEO and CTO of MDE Systems, Bruce trask brings more than 30 years of key experience in technical and management software, particularly in finance and market technology. He holds a degree in electrical engineering from Brunette college. The Dream Exchange will open on first stock exchange held by blacks and the team has worked hard to realize their vision for a more accessible capital market system over the past year. “Bruce will be a key team member in the electronic development and operations of this 21st century exchange.“CEO and Founder of Dream Exchange, Joe cecala mentionned. New CTO Dream Exchange, Bruce trask, mentionned, “The Dream Exchange is leveling the playing field in the capital market and adding opportunities previously inaccessible to many. Small and medium-sized enterprises are not “small “and “medium-sized to the people who own and work there. On the contrary, they are huge and are everything for them. As such, they deserve full access to the same capital market structure and dynamics as all businesses. The country needs to be renewed. – initiated, restarted and relaunched both economically and socially. The Dream Exchange enables this in an important way. I am delighted to bring my technical expertise and experience to help make this dream come true. The Dream Exchange is new. It is for everyone. It will work for everyone. It will provide the highest level of technical functionality, security and quality in its mission to provide affordable and accessible capital markets to all. In one of my first decisions as a CTO, I am pleased to report that Tellis williams joined our group in the role of Interim Chief Information Security Officer. Tellis is a world-renowned cybersecurity expert with extensive experience in the financial services industry. His expertise is key as we build a cutting-edge trading platform. “ The story continues With the addition of Mr. Trask‘As a leader, Dream Exchange is positioned to become a leader in the forex market. Mr. Cecala added, “We couldn’t be happier to have a powerful team member like Bruce join us on our mission to provide opportunities in the capital markets for all. “ Find out more about Dream Exchange and attend a live webinar with the founder Joe cecala and Bruce trask at Thursday June 17th at 3 p.m. ET, visit their website at https://dreamex.com. Cision Show original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dream-exchange-hires-former-nasdaq-architect-to-spearhead-its-next-phase-of-expansion-301312795.html SOURCE Dream Exchange

