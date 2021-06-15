Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,231.32, up 73.67 points.)
Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up 67 cents, or 1.47 percent, to $ 46.20 on 22.6 million shares.
BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE). Telecommunications. Up 58 cents, or 0.95%, to $ 61.35 on 11 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 51 cents, or 4.19%, to $ 12.68 on 10.3 million shares.
BlackBerry Ltée (TSX: BB). Technology. Down four cents, or 0.23 percent, to $ 17.03 on 6.3 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 64 cents, or 2.09%, to $ 31.27 on 5.2 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Up 12 cents, or 0.49%, to $ 24.71 on five million shares.
Companies in the news:
Air Canada (TSX: AC). Down nine cents to $ 28.25. Air Canada vows to fight US Department of Transportation decision to fine US $ 25.5 million for “failing to provide prompt refunds to consumers” after canceling flights amid pandemic of COVID-19. In an “enforcement proceeding notice” released by the ministry on Tuesday, the aviation consumer protection agency said Air Canada “illegally failed to reimburse on time” flights between the United States. and Canada that have been canceled or significantly changed. The agency said it has received more than 6,000 reimbursement complaints since March 1, 2020 and has informed Air Canada several times over the past year of its opinion that the airline’s position “lacks merit”. Air Canada claims the department’s reimbursement rules are guidelines rather than regulations. Spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick said the airline has reimbursed more than $ 1.2 billion to eligible customers with refundable fares whose travel has been affected by COVID-19. Air Canada refused to reimburse the non-refundable tickets until it received up to $ 5.9 billion in funding from the Canadian government in April, including up to about $ 1.4 billion. into an unsecured credit facility to repay these tickets.
BRP inc. (TSX: DOO). Up $ 3.67 or 3.9 percent to $ 97.56. BRP inc. announces that it will spend up to $ 350 million to buy back its shares. The maker of Ski-Doos and Sea-Doos said they were planning a ‘modified Dutch auction’ that would allow shareholders to offer their shares at a price of at least $ 94 and at most $ 113 per share . The purchase price to be paid by BRP will be determined upon expiry of the offer and will be based on the number of shares deposited and at what price. BRP’s subordinate voting shares closed at $ 93.89 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday ahead of the buyback announcement. BRP says the Beaudier Group, which includes the family-owned Beaudoin holding company and collectively owns 27.7 percent of the outstanding shares and multiple voting shares of BRP, has said it will make offers as part of the the offer to maintain its proportional participation in the company. By buying back its shares, a company spreads its profits over fewer shares. This increases its earnings per share, a key ratio used to determine the financial health of a company.
Aritzia inc. (TSX: ATZ). Up to 49 cents or 1.5 percent to $ 33.89. Apparel designer and retailer Aritzia Inc. has announced that it has signed an agreement to purchase a defending champion, a designer and manufacturer of premium sportswear. Under the deal, Aritzia will acquire a 75 percent stake in the company based on an enterprise value of approximately $ 63 million. The remaining 25% held by the management shareholders of Reigning Champ will be converted into Aritzia shares in up to three installments from 2024 to 2026. Aritzia chief executive Brian Hill says the deal accelerates the company’s expansion in men’s clothing. The Reigning Champ management team will continue to operate the business in partnership with Aritzia for a transition period of approximately five years.
