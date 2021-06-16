Dimensional converts 4 key mutual funds to ETFs. The co-CEO unboxes his move

Dimensional Funds just made a nearly $ 30 billion splash in the exchange-traded fund space.

The company launched four of its mutual funds as ETFs on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, the largest such conversion to date.

US Equity ETF (DFUS), US Small Cap ETF (DFAS), US Core 2 Equity ETF (DFAC) and US Value Focus ETF (DFAT), all legacy mutual funds launched in the late 1990s and 2000s, are now available to ordinary investors.

The company wanted to bring its proven tax-managed investment strategies to the ETF world, co-CEO and chief investment officer Gerard O’Reilly told CNBC’s “ETF Edge” on Monday.

“You have this set of funds that have been managed for tax efficiency,” O’Reilly said.

“Part of that tax efficiency has come from the way we have handled dividend income, but when you now look at the additional tools that ETFs bring, I think we will be able to achieve tax efficiency ratios. even higher in those forward funds, ”he said.

The move instantly placed Dimensional among the top 15 ETF issuers in the United States. The $ 630 billion company plans to convert two more mutual funds to ETFs in the fall.

“There is a lot of discussion and concerns about what might happen to tax rates in the future, so, for people thinking about it, tax management can be important,” O’Reilly said.

But while this conversion is certainly “monumental,” these four funds are somewhat unique, ETF Trends research director Dave Nadig said in the same “ETF Edge” interview.

“These funds are in a great place for conversion,” Nadig said, noting that they do not appear in 401 (k) plans and are not actively managed funds that rely on the confidentiality of their holdings.

As such, Dimensional’s backbone may not be a major catalyst for the $ 21 trillion mutual fund industry to start transitioning to the ETF format, he said.

“I think it’s a good sign, but I’m a little skeptical that a trillion dollars will follow,” Nadig said. “We know a lot of active managers like to keep their trades private… and a lot of the mutual fund industry is very focused on the 401 (k) industry and that makes conversions really difficult.”