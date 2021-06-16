Texas Bullet Train Group signs agreement with Milan Design Firm – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





The developer of a long-planned – and controversial – high-speed rail line that would transport passengers from Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes announced on Tuesday that it had signed a $ 16 billion contract with an Italian company to build the project, in what could be a step towards realization. Milan-based Webuild will oversee heavy construction on the 236-mile planned project for developer Texas Central, the companies said in a press release. Webuild will operate through the US subsidiary in Cheshire, Connecticut, Lane Construction Corporation. Almost half the distance the bullet train will cover – at speeds of up to 200 mph – will be high to reduce the impact on landowners, the companies said. Residents fought against the bullet train, which has been the subject of discussion for decades and which would rely on acquiring land via a prominent estate to build the rail line. Trey Duhon, who runs a group called Texans Against High-Speed ​​Rail, criticized Tuesday’s announcement, saying it was just the developer who kept trying to get support for an unpopular project. “Texas Central takes every opportunity to generate what looks like progress to keep interest and investment alive,” said Duhon, who is also Waller County’s top elected official, on the outside. from Houston. “Texas Central has reported that construction will begin ‘within the next six months’, ‘later this year’ or ‘soon’ within the past five years.” Webuild CEO Pietro Salini said the project places more emphasis on the company’s work in the United States, its largest market. “Being part of such an ambitious project as a leader in railway design and construction is a unique experience of which we are extremely proud,” said Salini. Webuild was created in 2020 from Salini Impregilo, a leading player in large infrastructure projects who acquired Lane in 2016 and more recently the Italian engineering company Astaldi. Construction of the project will directly employ 17,000 people, Webuild said. The rail link itself would use Japanese high-speed train technology and employ 1,500 people when completed.

