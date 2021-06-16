SEC targets corporate insider trading loopholes with potential rules, enforcement review

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) – * To learn more about the Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence team, click here: bit.ly/TR-RegIntel

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has tackled the insider trading practices of corporate executives by working on rule changes and a review of potential abuses of existing rules governing stock trading plans. The initiative surfaced Monday in comments from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler in an interview.

SEC moves highlight the need for companies to review the so-called “10b5-1 rule” (go-ri.tr.com/8VFgLM) the plans they administer for company executives who buy and sell shares. Companies manage transactions on the basis of pre-defined instructions that do not give insiders any discretion over transactions.

In the interview with the Wall Street Journal, Gensler said the long-standing rules have led to real cracks in our insider trading regime. Stock Trading Plans have created guidelines that allow corporate insiders to buy or sell large blocks of stocks without breaking the rules on trading material non-public information.

He also reported an agency review of existing business practices under the current rule, saying regulators would ensure we identify and punish abuses of 10b5-1 plans.

The SEC rule, passed two decades ago, required that stock plans be administered as pre-defined transactions, initiated sufficiently in advance to minimize any advantage insiders might have in trading on non-public information. .

The SEC demanded good faith efforts to avoid trades in which an insider gained an advantage from prior knowledge of company developments. Critics have argued that Rule 105b-1 leaves too much flexibility for insiders to adjust their positions by giving brokers multiple plans to trade. They said some of those plans appeared to have been designed for a single, quickly-concluded exchange.

THE EXECUTIVES GAME THE SYSTEM

Executives were able to play with the system, including engaging in de facto insider trading, creating, modifying and canceling these stock trading plans in secret and virtually at will, said Dennis Kelleher, director of Better Washington based nonprofit markets. He argued that the SEC’s initiative was long overdue.

SEC staff have rules under review to limit the window for executives to initiate trades, Gensler said, because there is currently no cooling-off period required before making their first trade.

Gensler asked staff to consider stronger disclosures regarding the adoption, modification and terms of the trading plans. An SEC proposal could also reduce the number of plans executives can put in place and reduce the risk of inappropriate transactions by forcing insiders to wait up to six months after a plan is designed before trading, a- he added.

While there is a long way to go before such rule changes take place, compliance departments may face more immediate concerns, as SEC enforcement staff examine how the action plans comply with existing rules, said Philip Moustakis, a former SEC attorney now at the law firm. of Seward & Kissel LLP.

PLAN COMPLIANCE REVIEW TIME

Based on what Gensler said in the interview, law enforcement will review the 105b-1 plans for compliance with the current rule, Moustakis told Regulatory Intelligence. Perhaps this would be a good time to review the plans not only to make sure they are well founded and implemented, but also so that they can demonstrate good faith in complying with the rule.

While the rule has often been viewed as a safe harbor, he said, it does not fully protect insiders from enforcement action. The SEC will look for evidence that the plans were not designed to violate the intent of the rule.

Executives who put in place multiple trading plans could get the attention of SEC enforcement. Under the rules, trading discretion is taken away from the insider and must be managed by the stock broker. The new move to change the SEC rule architecture came as a surprise, Moustakis said, because the SEC already has rules restricting the trading of material non-public information.

Progressive Democrats and consumer advocates have long complained that the rules for passing, changing or canceling transactions are far too lax, allowing insiders to play with the system and reap profits at the expense of ordinary investors. . Institutional investors have also criticized the lack of transparency allowed by the rule. Insider selling became a major issue during the 2008 financial crisis, but it has not been a widespread concern recently as stocks have performed well during the COVID-19 pandemic and retail investors have become greedy investors.

Under Gensler, however, the SEC tackled practices that had not surfaced recently before the SEC. The action plans were the subject of a recent academic study, “Gaming the System: Three ‘Red Flags’ of Potential 10b5-1 Abuse” (LINK: here) by researchers at Stanford University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Washington. They found “an opportunistic and large-scale sale of shares in the company.” The overall economic advantage, the report concluded, gave insiders a relatively small 4% outperformance compared to the uninitiated, but also found that some insiders who used multiple trading plans or traded under tight deadlines had shortcomings. larger gains.

The rule that requires good faith on the part of individuals to prevent such abuse is already in place, Moustakis said. The potential new rules could add regulatory burdens, make compliance more complicated and hamper compensation plans designed to align with investors’ interests. The existing rule already poses a risk for short-term trading during important events. Under existing rules, having multiple plans in place that can be modified to accommodate changes in business results also poses enforcement risk. They are not meant to be used as a menu, he said.

Richard Satran, Regulatory Intelligence. This article includes reports from Reuters

