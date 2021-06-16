Two of six American Indians charged in Silicon Valley insider trading ring

Two American Indians were among six members of a Silicon Valley trading network that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has charged against generating nearly $ 1.7 million in illegal profits by trading on confidential earnings information from two local technology companies.

According to the SEC complaint Tuesday, Nathaniel Brown, 49, who served as director of revenue recognition for Infinera Corporation, repeatedly briefed his best friend on Infineras’ quarterly results and unannounced financial performance. , Benjamin Wylam, 42, from April 2016 until Brown left the company in November 2017.

The Commission, which enforces the laws against market manipulation, alleged that Wylam, a high school teacher and bookmaker, traded on the information and also tipped 49-year-old Naveen Sood, who owed Wylam a gambling debt six digits.

Sood would have exchanged on this information and would have given a tip to his three friends Marcus Bannon, 47 years old; Matthieu Rauch, 47 years old; and Naresh Ramaiya, 41; each of them also illegally exchanged information.

Sood and Ramaiya are American Indians.

Infinera Corporation is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. Infinera provides networking solutions in the telecommunications industry. Fortinet Inc is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. Fortinet offers cybersecurity solutions.

The SEC alleged that Bannon gave Sood material, non-public information about Bannons’ employer, Fortinet Inc.

According to the SEC complaint, Bannon learned in early October 2016 that Fortinet would unexpectedly announce preliminary negative financial results.

Bannon allegedly gave this information to Sood, who used it to trade. After learning the information, Sood allegedly tipped Wylam and Ramaiya, who also exchanged.

Through sophisticated data analysis, the SEC was able to uncover this insider trading network and hold each of its participants accountable for ensuring the integrity of our markets, ”said Joseph Sansone, head of the abuse unit. SEC enforcement divisions market.

The SEC accused Brown, Wylam, Sood, Bannon, Rauch and Ramaiya of violating the Securities Exchange Act.

Bannon, Rauch and Ramaiya consented to the entry of final judgments without admitting or denying the allegations of the complaint.

While Bannon agreed to pay a civil fine of $ 281,497, Rauch agreed to pay $ 128,230 and Ramaiya $ 65,780.

Sood also consented to the entry of a final judgment and agreed to pay a civil fine of $ 178,320.

Wylam has consented to a permanent injunction with civil penalties, if any, to be decided by the court at a later date. The SEC’s litigation against Brown continues.

In parallel proceedings, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California announced related criminal charges against Brown, Wylam and Sood.

