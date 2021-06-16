Stock market today: stocks slide on dump of mixed economic data





Investors have much to think about with the Federal Reserve’s latest announcement on the bridge tomorrow, but on Tuesday they were first forced to consider a massive amount of economic data and found little to act on. The most important data shows today: the US Producer Price Index (PPI) jumped 0.8% month over month in May, in line with the expectations of top economists. “Following the May CPI report where core CPI also rose 0.7% [month-over-month], PPI data adds to evidence of strong inflationary pressures in the economy, ”BofA Securities strategists say. Also on Tuesday, overall retail sales for May fell 1.3% month over month, falling below expectations for a more modest 0.7% drop. “The decline in overall sales in May was mainly concentrated in the durable goods categories, which had posted particularly disproportionate gains in March,” said Barclays economists Jonathan Millar and Michael Gapen. “In particular, the May estimates show a substantial moderation in spending on motor vehicles and parts, furniture and electronics, although all of these categories are still performing at very high levels.” Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips. And industrial production last month improved 0.8% month over month, but remained below pre-pandemic levels. “Overall the numbers were slightly disappointing but don’t change the story,” Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange, said of Tuesday’s data dump. “Markets have refreshed recent economic data with the belief that some of the base effects, supply chain constraints and bottlenecks (expect to hear that word a lot tomorrow) will start to dissipate in the near future. ‘approaching the third trimester. “ A few pockets of the market showed strength on Tuesday. Oil stocks such as Exxon Mobil (XOM, + 3.6%) and Chevron (CVX, + 2.2%) advanced after oil futures stabilized 1.8% at $ 72.12 per barrel, a two-year high. The industrial sector (+ 0.4%) and utilities (+ 0.3%) also finished modestly in the dark.

But the main indices have for the most part retreated, with the Dow Jones Industrial Averagefrom 0.3% to 34,299, the S&P 500 down 0.2% to 4,246 and the Nasdaq Composite sliding 0.7% to 14,072. Other stock market action today: Small cap Russel 2000 fell 0.3% to 2,320.

fell 0.3% to 2,320. DraftKings (DKNG, -4.2%) was hit today after Hindenburg Research said it had a short position on sports gambling action. Among several criticisms of DKNG, Hindenburg noted in a report that his research into SBTech, a European technology company that merged with DraftKings as part of a larger deal with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) shows "a long and continuous history of black market operations".

Therapeutic sage (SAGE, -19.3%) has seen a noticeable drop after biotech released Phase 3 data for the depression drug it produces with Biogen (BIIB, -2.5%). Although the treatment served its primary purpose in the late stage study, there was still some uncertainty about the long-term effectiveness of the drug.

Gold Futures posted a third consecutive loss, slipping 0.5% to end at $ 1,856.40 an ounce.

the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was up again on Tuesday, climbing 3.8% to 17.02.

was up again on Tuesday, climbing 3.8% to 17.02. Bitcoinprices briefly exceeded $ 41,200 today before settling for a 0.6% gain to $ 39,946.86. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; the prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day.) Where you can always find value After a gloomy start to 2021, growth has started tugging at value, but the environment still seems to favor value. “While the growth rate will slow after the strong rebound in 2021, the outlook for 2022 hardly bodes well for the scarcity of economic growth that has caused growth stocks to outperform massively at the end of the last cycle,” Carl said. Ludwigson, Director of Managerial Research. for the investment company Bel Air Investment Advisors. In addition, the expected reduction in asset purchases by the Fed should allow 10-year interest rates to drift higher even if the overnight rate remains close to zero, which favors value over growth stocks because they are more dependent on future cash flows. “ But now that that value has been increasing for about six months, what value is left? You can always count on value ETFs to make the choice for you, as their methodologies may vary depending on certain stocks as their prices go from low to high. If you choose for yourself, we can at least point you in the right direction. These 15 Dividend Aristocrats, for example, appear to have a much fairer price tag than their earning brethren. Of course, if you want to expand your search beyond the 65-member Dividend Aristocrats collection, you can find a wider variety of stocks that have yet to be rated high at the nosebleed seats. . These 16 value stocks offer a bit of everything: great fundamentals, income generation, and of course, a decent price tag. Check them.







