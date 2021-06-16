Business
Oil bulls take matters into their own hands as demand outlook improves, Brent up on fifth day
Pump jacks operate near Loco Hills on April 23, 2020 in Eddy County, New Mexico.
Paul Ratje | Getty Images
Oil prices rose on Wednesday as Brent gained for a fifth straight session as lower inventories and rising demand encouraged investors.
Brent crude rose 69 cents, or 0.9%, to $ 74.68 a barrel at 0200 GMT, after rising 1.6% on Tuesday.
US crude gained 66 cents, or 0.9%, to $ 72.78 a barrel, after rising 1.7% in the previous session.
“Even non-energy traders are betting that oil prices will continue to rise,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
“Everyone is getting overly bullish with crude prices. The outlook for crude demand is very robust as recoveries in the United States, Europe and Asia will bring demand back to pre-COVID levels in the second half of this year. ‘next year,’ Moya said.
U.S. oil inventories fell 8.5 million barrels in the week ended June 11, two market sources said, citing figures from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday.
Crude inventories are expected to fall for the fourth week in a row, falling about 3.3 million barrels last week, analysts polled by Reuters said. Official government data is expected Wednesday.
Executives at major oil traders said on Tuesday they expected prices to stay above $ 70 a barrel and demand to return to pre-pandemic levels in the second half of 2022.
Vitol chief executive Russell Hardy said oil would likely trade between $ 70 and $ 80 a barrel for the remainder of the year, with the hope that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC + ) will maintain production restrictions.
Even the return of Iranian exports if the United States renews a nuclear deal and lifts sanctions on Tehran is unlikely to change the bullish picture, he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]