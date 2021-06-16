Oil bulls take matters into their own hands as demand outlook improves, Brent up on fifth day

Pump jacks operate near Loco Hills on April 23, 2020 in Eddy County, New Mexico.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday as Brent gained for a fifth straight session as lower inventories and rising demand encouraged investors.

Brent crude rose 69 cents, or 0.9%, to $ 74.68 a barrel at 0200 GMT, after rising 1.6% on Tuesday.

US crude gained 66 cents, or 0.9%, to $ 72.78 a barrel, after rising 1.7% in the previous session.

“Even non-energy traders are betting that oil prices will continue to rise,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

“Everyone is getting overly bullish with crude prices. The outlook for crude demand is very robust as recoveries in the United States, Europe and Asia will bring demand back to pre-COVID levels in the second half of this year. ‘next year,’ Moya said.

U.S. oil inventories fell 8.5 million barrels in the week ended June 11, two market sources said, citing figures from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday.

Crude inventories are expected to fall for the fourth week in a row, falling about 3.3 million barrels last week, analysts polled by Reuters said. Official government data is expected Wednesday.

Executives at major oil traders said on Tuesday they expected prices to stay above $ 70 a barrel and demand to return to pre-pandemic levels in the second half of 2022.

Vitol chief executive Russell Hardy said oil would likely trade between $ 70 and $ 80 a barrel for the remainder of the year, with the hope that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC + ) will maintain production restrictions.

Even the return of Iranian exports if the United States renews a nuclear deal and lifts sanctions on Tehran is unlikely to change the bullish picture, he said.