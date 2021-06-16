Con Edison announces public offering of common shares

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Consolidated Edison, Inc. (“Con Edison”) (NYSE: OF) announced today that it has agreed to issue 10,100,000 of its common shares. These common shares are offered by Barclays pursuant to Con Edison’s current registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”). The underwriter may offer the Common Shares in trading on the New York Stock Exchange LLC, in the over-the-counter market, or through trades traded at market or negotiated prices. Common shares are expected to be issued on June 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Con Edison plans to invest the net proceeds from the sale of the common shares in its regulated utility subsidiary, Consolidated Edison Company of new York, Inc., for the financing of its construction expenses and for its other general purposes.

The offering is being made in accordance with Con Edison’s current registration statement filed with the Commission. The supplement to the provisional prospectus and the base prospectus relating to the offer will be available on the Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 (or by email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-888-603-5847).

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities, in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be. illegal before registration or qualification. under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The offer of these securities may only be made by means of the prospectus and the prospectus supplement relating to the offer.

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are intended to qualify for the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations and not of fact. Words such as “anticipate”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe”, “plan”, “will”, “target”, “direction” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect information available and assumptions at the time the statements are made, and therefore speak only as of that time. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements due to various factors such as those identified in reports that Con Edison has filed with the Commission, including the fact that its subsidiaries are heavily regulated and are liable to sanctions; the rate plans of its utility subsidiaries may not provide a reasonable return; it may be negatively impacted by modifications to the tariff plans of the public service subsidiaries; failure or damage to the facilities of its subsidiaries could adversely affect it; a cyber attack could negatively affect it; the failure of processes and systems and the performance of employees and contractors could adversely affect it; it is exposed to risks related to the environmental consequences of the operations of its subsidiaries, including increased costs related to climate change; a disruption of wholesale energy markets or a failure of an energy supplier or customer could adversely affect it; he has significant unfunded pension obligations and other post-retirement benefits; its ability to pay dividends or interest depends on dividends from its subsidiaries; it requires access to capital markets to meet financing needs; changes in tax laws could negatively affect it; its strategies may not be effective in dealing with changes in the external business environment; it faces risks from health epidemics and other epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic; and it also faces other risks that are beyond its control. Con Edison assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest investor-owned energy distribution companies. The company offers a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of new York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electricity, gas and steam services in New York City and Westchester County, New York; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in an area of ​​1,300 square miles in the South East New York State and from the north New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., which, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns and operates renewable and sustainable energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale customers and retail; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc. invests in power transmission facilities through its subsidiary Consolidated Edison Transmission, LLC, and holds investments in gas pipeline and storage facilities through its subsidiary Con Edison Gas Pipeline and Storage, LLC.

