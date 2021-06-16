Huarong faces deletion from MSCI index as stock suspension enters 50th day





China Huarong Asset Management Co.’s presence in MSCI Inc. stock indexes may be about to end. Wednesday marks the 50th trading day since Huarong shares were halted in Hong Kong after bad debt manager failed to release 2020 results. After hitting that threshold, most companies are removed from MSCI indices within three trading days, according to rules. Such a move would impact exchange-traded funds with more than $ 210 billion in assets that track MSCI benchmarks of which Huarong is a. constituent, including the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Shares will be suspended until at least the company files its 2020 report with the city’s stock exchange. ETFs are expected to sell as soon as trading resumes, said Brian Freitas, a New Zealand-based analyst who posts on independent research site Smartkarma.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

LISTEN: Bloomberg’s Stephen Engle discusses Huarong over deletion from the MSCI index. He speaks with Juliette Saly on Bloomberg Radio. Investors in shares of the government-controlled company were excluded from the market while Huarong’s bonds were plunged since the postponement of the 2020 results helped trigger concerns about the company’s financial health. In the past two and a half months, concerns have also arisen about a potential restructuring – and its impact on Huarong investors – as well as state help could come. The firm has began selling seven units with around 700 billion yuan ($ 109 billion) in combined assets, Caixin Media’s WeNews reported on Tuesday. This would bring Huarong’s total assets to around 1,000 billion yuan, he added. Huarong’s investor relations department could not be reached for comment on a possible deletion from the index. Huarong removed from current FTSE Russell indexes June 4 but remains in benchmarks such as the Hang Seng Composite Index and the S&P Hong Kong-Listed China Index. S&P Dow Jones Policies Indices State this potential deletion is reviewed quarterly after a share has been suspended for more than 60 trading days, with the next valuation date being the end of August. Regulations of Hang Seng Indexes Co. call for a company to be removed from nearly all of its benchmarks “as soon as possible” after a three-month trading halt for failing to publish results. “ETFs containing suspended stocks can be difficult to trade for many market makers, making funds less liquid for investors,” said Evan Metcalf, portfolio manager at ETF Management (AUS) Ltd. names of their selections. Many mutual funds and other investors also follow the MSCI indices. If Huarong is removed from the benchmarks, it could become more difficult for the company to raise equity even if it emerges from its crisis without defaulting. The company would also face a long wait to join the indices, as MSCI does not consider including a Chinese stock if trading has been suspended for a 50-day period in the past year. In 2015, MSCI has withdrawn solar energy company Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd. of his clues three months after a The fall in stocks by $ 19 billion led to a halt in trading in Hong Kong. Activity never resumed and Hanergy was private in 2019. Huarong is not the only Hong Kong-listed company to be removed from the MSCI index. The shares of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. were also suspended in Hong Kong on April 1 after it also failed to disclose full 2020 results. – With the help of Jeanny Yu, Amy Li, Abhishek Vishnoi and Sofia Horta e Costa (Updates with the Caixin report in paragraph 5) Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos