Alibaba victim of massive data breach as China steps up security





Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. was the victim of months-long website scraping by a marketing consultant who siphoned off sensitive data including usernames and phone numbers, according to a court case that ended in June . A Chinese central court has found an employee of a consultant who helps merchants at Alibaba’s Taobao online mall guilty of recovering more than a billion pieces of data on Taobao users since 2019 , using it to serve customers. The court imposed prison terms of over three years on the employee and his employer, as well as fines totaling 450,000 yuan ($ 70,260). None of the customer data was sold and Alibaba users suffered no financial loss as a result of the episode, the company said in a statement. The incident, however, coincides with Beijing’s growing efforts to tighten the ownership and management of information treasures that Alibaba’s internet giants Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Meituan search hundreds of millions of users daily. “Taobao devotes substantial resources to combating unauthorized scratching on our platform, as data privacy and security are of the utmost importance. We have proactively discovered and dealt with this unauthorized scratching, ”said one Taobao spokesman said in a statement. “We will continue to work with law enforcement to defend and protect the interests of our users and partners.” Shares of the e-commerce giant fell more than 1% in Hong Kong trading on Wednesday. Read more: New Chinese data law gives Xi the power to shut down tech companies Xi’s administration has tightened its control over the treasure trove of information produced by the country’s tech companies, as part of efforts to position China as a big data leader while limiting the growing influence of its more large private companies. The government has invested money in data centers and other digital infrastructure to make electronic information a national economic engine and help strengthen the legitimacy of the Communist Party. China’s new data security regime will take effect on September 1, giving Xi’s administration the power to shut down high-tech companies or abuse “essential state data.” The legislature is also drafting a privacy law that is expected to be passed this year. This push parallels debates in the United States, where lawmakers have called for breaking Internet titans like Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc., and in Europe, where regulators have prioritized antitrust actions and give users more control over the data. President Joe Biden ordered a foreign software application security review on Wednesday after he revoked the Trump administration’s bans on Chinese TikTok and WeChat apps that had faced opposition from US courts. (Updates with actions in the fifth paragraph.) Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

