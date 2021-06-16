Business
Child hospitalized with dehydration after long delays on Southwest Airlines flight – CBS Denver
DENVER (CBS4) Passengers across the country are trying to change reservations after technical issues at Southwest Airlines cut off their travel plans. Southwest Airlines resumed normal flight operations Tuesday afternoon, but two passengers still cannot fly after Monday’s delay at Denver International Airport.
What was supposed to be a quick stopover in Denver turned into a two-night hospital stay.
READ MORE: Lack of staff and supplies to keep splash pads dry
The pilot was like it’s gonna be 15 minutes. Then he repeated for 15 minutes. Then say 15 minutes again, said Efia Brown, a Southwest Airlines passenger.
Brown was flying with his 6 year old daughter, Skai, from Los Angeles to St. Louis. Technical issues at Southwest Airlines turned their 15-minute cab to the boarding gate into a two-hour wait.
The more they sat on the tarmac, the sicker Skai got.
I thought, “Oh my God, we have to get her off the plane because she’s not okay,” Brown said. She kept throwing up, and they kept cleaning the seat. It was embarrassing and frustrating. I was overwhelmed. I was trying to pull myself together because I didn’t want my daughter to see me cry.
Brown says the flight attendants did their best, bringing ice and water to Skai while they waited on the tarmac. Unfortunately, Skai couldn’t even keep the water down.
The temperature at DIA that day was nearly 100 degrees.
It was so hot. The air conditioning barely worked. There is a smell of vomit in the seat, and then there is a blanket with vomit in it. Brown said. Nobody said, “Hey, let’s try to get her off the flight because it’s hot in here and she’s sick!”
READ MORE: Colorado pediatrician urges parents to keep children up to date with routine immunizations
SWA told CBS4 that they had no indication the air conditioning was off.
Generally speaking, air conditioning is maintained during all phases of the flight, including taxiing to and from the boarding gate, including waiting for a boarding gate, said Dan Landson, spokesperson for Southwest Airlines.
When they were finally able to disembark, a stranger held Browns in line as she ran between customer service and her daughter curled up in a corner of the airport.
None of the supervisors came and asked, “What can we do to help? Or can we put you in a room? Can we try to get you on another connecting flight? Nothing, Brown said.
Skai was eventually taken out of DEN on a stretcher and taken by ambulance to Colorado Children’s Hospital, where she is being treated for dehydration.
I would have liked them to take responsibility or say okay we need to make sure we get the sick child out of this flight because it could turn into something even more tragic, Brown said.
To make matters worse, Brown hasn’t even been able to change clothes since it happened on Monday. Southwest booked them for a flight leaving Tuesday night, but medics wanted to keep Skai in the hospital another night.
NO MORE NEWS: Large plume of smoke reported by the Collom fire southwest of Craig
Their luggage will beat them to Saint-Louis.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]