Child hospitalized with dehydration after long delays on Southwest Airlines flight – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) Passengers across the country are trying to change reservations after technical issues at Southwest Airlines cut off their travel plans. Southwest Airlines resumed normal flight operations Tuesday afternoon, but two passengers still cannot fly after Monday’s delay at Denver International Airport.

What was supposed to be a quick stopover in Denver turned into a two-night hospital stay.

The pilot was like it’s gonna be 15 minutes. Then he repeated for 15 minutes. Then say 15 minutes again, said Efia Brown, a Southwest Airlines passenger.

Brown was flying with his 6 year old daughter, Skai, from Los Angeles to St. Louis. Technical issues at Southwest Airlines turned their 15-minute cab to the boarding gate into a two-hour wait.

The more they sat on the tarmac, the sicker Skai got.

I thought, “Oh my God, we have to get her off the plane because she’s not okay,” Brown said. She kept throwing up, and they kept cleaning the seat. It was embarrassing and frustrating. I was overwhelmed. I was trying to pull myself together because I didn’t want my daughter to see me cry.

Brown says the flight attendants did their best, bringing ice and water to Skai while they waited on the tarmac. Unfortunately, Skai couldn’t even keep the water down.

The temperature at DIA that day was nearly 100 degrees.

It was so hot. The air conditioning barely worked. There is a smell of vomit in the seat, and then there is a blanket with vomit in it. Brown said. Nobody said, “Hey, let’s try to get her off the flight because it’s hot in here and she’s sick!”

SWA told CBS4 that they had no indication the air conditioning was off.

Generally speaking, air conditioning is maintained during all phases of the flight, including taxiing to and from the boarding gate, including waiting for a boarding gate, said Dan Landson, spokesperson for Southwest Airlines.

When they were finally able to disembark, a stranger held Browns in line as she ran between customer service and her daughter curled up in a corner of the airport.

None of the supervisors came and asked, “What can we do to help? Or can we put you in a room? Can we try to get you on another connecting flight? Nothing, Brown said.

Skai was eventually taken out of DEN on a stretcher and taken by ambulance to Colorado Children’s Hospital, where she is being treated for dehydration.

I would have liked them to take responsibility or say okay we need to make sure we get the sick child out of this flight because it could turn into something even more tragic, Brown said.

To make matters worse, Brown hasn’t even been able to change clothes since it happened on Monday. Southwest booked them for a flight leaving Tuesday night, but medics wanted to keep Skai in the hospital another night.

Their luggage will beat them to Saint-Louis.