DraftKings shares fall after Hindenburg revealed short position





DraftKings Actions Inc.

DKNG -4.17%

slipped as much as 12% on Tuesday after short seller Hindenburg Research said the gaming technology affiliate of sports betting companies SBTech operates in countries where gambling is prohibited and said it was positioned for DraftKings shares fall.

Hindenburg released a report on Tuesday indicating that DraftKings’ gaming technology subsidiary SBTech makes about half of its revenue in countries where gambling is banned. According to the report, SBTech created an entity for what Hindenburg calls its black market operations before last year’s merger with DraftKings and a blank check company that made the combination public. DraftKings shares slipped early in the session, then rallied. They ended the day down more than 4%.

SBTech does not operate in any illegal market, a DraftKings spokesperson said. We did a thorough review of their business practices and were comfortable with the findings. New York-based Hindenburg said it based its report on conversations with former employees, regulatory records and evaluations of illegal international gambling websites. He claimed that SBTech posed a risk to DraftKings as SBTech accounted for around 25% of the company’s overall sales at the time of the PSPC merger in 2020 and brought its technology to the combined company. The Wall Street Journal has not been able to independently verify the accusations in the Hindenburg report. DraftKings CEO Jason Robins has publicly stated that SBTech gives the company a technological edge and provides better user experiences. Boston-based DraftKings, which is considered a leader in the sports betting industry, has partnerships with major sports leagues including the NFL, NBA and the PGA Tour. As the market grows, operators like DraftKings and FanDuel compete fiercely for customers, spending heavily on advertising and technology. Sports betting has exploded since the Supreme Court in 2018 paved the way for states beyond Nevada to legalize betting on sports events. Today, 30 states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting. Boston-based DraftKings had a market value of around $ 20 billion in Tuesday’s trading session. It is unprofitable and had a turnover of around $ 615 million in 2020. Tuesday’s stock price decline is the latest triggered by Hindenburg and its founder Nathan Anderson. The firm publishes financial research and often bets against stocks of companies it deems to be overvalued. DraftKings shares have fallen about 30% in the past three months. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS Do you think Hindenburg Research is making the right bet on DraftKings? Why or why not? Join the conversation below. Hindenburgs Mr. Anderson and a Wall Street Journal reporter are among more than 20 defendants in a lawsuit brought by private equity firm Catalyst Capital Group and Callidus Capital Corp. alleging a short sale conspiracy linked to a 2017 article on Catalyst. A representative of the Journal said the news agency was confident in the fairness and accuracy of its reporting. Mr Anderson said Hindenburg is sticking to his research. DraftKings share drop comes a day after Lordstown Motors electric truck started Corp. said its chief executive and chief financial officer resigned after a board committee discovered that the pre-order information for his truck was inaccurate, partially confirming claims in a March Hindenburg report. The Lordstown CEO has previously declined to comment on the Journal, and efforts to reach the CFO have been unsuccessful. Mr. Robins has publicly stated that SBTech gives the company a technological advantage and provides a better user experience.

Photo:



Shannon Stapleton / Reuters



Hindenburg also published reports on two other notable companies which went public by merging with specialist acquisition companies, the electric vehicle company Nikola Corp. and Clover Health Investments Corp. Regulators are investigating the two companies as well as Lordstown. Like Lordstown, Nikola also partially confirmed Hindenburg’s claims after initially claiming they were false. The Hindenburgs report criticized the Clover stock, but the research firm did not take a short stance on Clover. Clover called the claims false. Also called a blank check company, a PSPC is a shell company that is publicly traded for the sole purpose of merging with a private company to make it public. The private company then obtained the place of SPAC on the stock market. PSPC mergers allow companies to make projections on their activities, which would not be allowed in a traditional initial public offering. They also often offer startups a faster way to raise large sums of money from investors excited about future technologies. PSPC has raised more than $ 105 billion this year, surpassing last year’s record north of $ 80 billion, according to data provider SPAC Research. Hindenburg’s latest report could also have implications for PSPCs, which have become a popular way for startups to raise funds and access public markets in 2020 and 2021, in part due to the high valuations of companies like DraftKings. A SPAC backed by former film and media executives Harry Sloan and Jeff Sagansky took the company public. The PSPC team declined to comment. Executives also took on the mobile game company Skillz Inc. Public. DraftKings and other popular PSPC-related companies have become all the rage with mainstream investors in recent months. Some professionals like Hindenburg, meanwhile, have bet that the shares of many companies that have merged with blank check companies will fall, placing the sector at the center of recent tensions between day traders and Wall Street pros. Some analysts claim that PSPCs enrich their creators at the expense of other investors by giving executives blank checks of heavily discounted stocks, a point Hindenburg mentioned in his report. —Katherine Sayre contributed to this article. Write to Amrith Ramkumar at [email protected]

