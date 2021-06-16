Regeneron COVID-19 Therapy Reduces Deaths in Hospital Patients Who Lack Antibodies – Study

Antibody cocktail cuts HIV-negative deaths by one-fifth

Therapy can be used in combination with other treatments

Finding good bodes for other monoclonal antibody treatments

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (REGN.O) COVID-19 antibody cocktail is reducing the number of deaths among hospital patients who have not developed their own antibody response, a large British study published on Wednesday.

The therapy, REGEN-COV, has obtained emergency use authorization for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 in the United States, but the results of the RECOVERY trial provide the clearest evidence of its effectiveness in hospitalized patients.

It found that antibody therapy reduced the 28-day mortality of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 by a fifth whose immune systems had not developed an antibody response, known as HIV negative.

The result translates to six fewer deaths per 100 HIV-negative patients treated with the therapy, the researchers said.

There was no discernible effect of treatment on those who generated natural immune responses and were HIV positive.

“People have been very, very skeptical of the effectiveness of any treatment for this particular virus by the time people are hospitalized,” Martin Landray, the trial’s joint chief investigator, told reporters.

“If you haven’t produced your own antibodies, you would really benefit from getting them,” he said.

The treatment also shortened the hospital stay for those who were HIV negative and reduced their chances of needing a mechanical ventilator, Landray said.

Regeneron had previously said its treatment has shown enough promise in hospitalized patients to warrant continuing its trial. These data provide the first large-scale confirmation of this claim. Read more

There were 9,785 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who were randomly assigned to receive usual care plus combination antibody therapy or just usual care, of which 30% were HIV negative.

The RECOVERY trial also showed that the steroid dexamethasone and Roche’s arthritis drug (ROG.S) Actemra (tocilizumab) reduced the number of deaths in hospitalized patients. Read more

While these treatments focus on the inflammation caused by the reaction to the coronavirus, Regeneron therapy, which belongs to a class of biotech drugs called monoclonal antibodies, mimics the natural antibodies the body makes to fight infection.

“This is the first time that we have had one that actually targets the virus itself,” Landray said, adding that it could be used with the other treatments.

“It’s not that you do one thing or another. These benefits add up in these patients,” he said.

POSSIBILITY FOR OTHERS

Other companies have developed similar treatments.

Emergency use authorization in the United States has been granted to antibody treatments developed by Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) as well as by Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR.O) with GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L). Both are approved for use in mild to moderate cases.

On Tuesday, AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said its antibody therapy had shown no evidence of protection against the development of the disease after exposure, although further trials of its cocktail as a prevention or treatment are in progress. Classes. Read more

Landray said RECOVERY’s results should give developers of other monoclonal antibody therapies optimism that they can also be used in some hospital patients.

“It opens up the possibility for many, many more,” he said.

“People see a few negative trials and they say ‘well that’s never gonna work’ and they pull out and go do something else. (But) it’s very, very clear, the picture we have of this trial. “

Reporting by Alistair Smout Editing by Bill Berkrot

