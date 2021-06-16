Chinese Trucking Startup Seeks To Raise Up To $ 1.6 Billion In Its U.S. IPO





Full Truck Alliance Co., a Chinese startup that provides an Uber-like service for the trucking industry, aims to raise up to $ 1.57 billion from its U.S. IPO, according to a filing. The company, also known as the Manbang Group, operates a mobile app connecting truck drivers with businesses that need to transport goods in China. It has a number of leading investors, including Alphabet Inc. and the SoftBank group Body Vision Fund. The deal and a planned IPO by ride-sharing giant Didi Chuxing Technology Co. show that Chinese startups are still pursuing listings in the United States, even though the Biden administration has maintained part of the former’s tough stance. President Donald Trump on Chinese Business. The indicative price range for share sales implies a market value for Full Truck Alliance of approximately $ 18.5 billion to $ 20.6 billion, the shares of which will trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Concurrent with the IPO, the company raises an additional $ 200 million by privately selling $ 100 million of shares each to two large investors, the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and a unit of Mubadala, the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi. Full Truck Alliance went public with its IPO filing last month, but at this point has not provided any details on size or pricing. At the time, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company was looking to raise at least $ 1 billion at a valuation of between $ 20 billion and $ 30 billion. The startup is selling 82.5 million U.S. custodian shares as part of the IPO, at a price of $ 17 to $ 19, according to a filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Invesco shares Ltd. and Fidelity International have said they are interested in buying up to $ 500 million and $ 100 million of shares, respectively. The final size of the IPO could increase by 15% if its subscribers exercise a so-called over-allotment option. The company plans to price its shares on Monday, according to a terms sheet seen by the Journal. Growing tensions between the United States and an increasingly powerful China have raised concerns that they could escalate into armed conflict. But as WSJ Gerald F. Seib explains, there are more forces working against conflict rather than towards it. Photographic illustration: Todd Johnson

Last week, Didi filed for registration in the United States, which people familiar with the matter said could give the rideshare company a valuation of over $ 70 billion. Chinese companies have raised $ 5.9 billion in IPOs in the United States this year, according to Dealogic. The Didi and Full Truck listings are expected to push transportation above last year's total of $ 13.6 billion. Earlier this month, President Biden extended the ban on Americans investing in Chinese companies with alleged links to the Chinese military, adding more companies to a blacklist that angered Beijing and investor dismay. —Liza Lin contributed to this article. Write to Joanne Chiu at [email protected]

