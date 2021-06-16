PRECIOUS-Gold holds narrow range as markets watch US Fed statement





* Fading ETF purchases will limit rising demand for gold – Focus on metals * Gold entered the next stage – analyst * Dollar Holds Near One-Month High (Restructures, Price Updates) June 16 (Reuters) – Gold stabilized and moved into a narrow range on Wednesday as investors awaited the results of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting for clues about a possible decrease in support measures economic, while a stronger dollar weighed on the metal. Spot gold was flat at $ 1,859.32 an ounce at 5:23 am GMT. It fell to its lowest level since May 17 at $ 1,843.99 on Monday. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $ 1,860.40. Gold has been falling for the past few days and this is reflected in growing anticipation that (the Fed’s) QE cut could start faster than the market is currently expecting, the DailyFX currency strategist said, Ilya Spivak. Gold has entered the next step down. The immediate support at this point is around $ 1,850. If we can break that with help from (the Fed meeting) over the next 24 hours, gold could be heading towards $ 1,800. Making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, the dollar held up near a one-month high against its rivals. Data on Tuesday showed US retail sales fell more than expected in May, while producer prices jumped 6.6% year-on-year in the month, the biggest increase since November 2010. Recent data showing soaring consumer prices in the United States has raised concerns about rising inflation. But, Fed officials have said mounting inflationary pressures are transient and the super-easy monetary parameters will remain in place for some time. The US central bank is expected to acknowledge early conversations among its policymakers about when and how quickly to scale back the massive bond buying program launched in 2020 at the end of its policy meeting later today. Meanwhile, gold demand from jewelers and central banks will recover in 2021 but will remain below pre-pandemic levels, while bullion purchases by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will drop sharply, said Metals Focus consultants. Elsewhere, silver gained 0.3% to $ 27.71 an ounce, palladium fell 0.2% to $ 2,757.77, while platinum fell 0.2% to 1,150 , $ 99. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bangalore; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

