PUBG Maker plans to raise $ 5 billion in Landmark Korea IPO





Krafton Inc., the company behind the hit mobile game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, has filed a request to raise up to 5.6 trillion won ($ 5 billion) in an initial South Korean public offering which will probably be the largest ever recorded in the country. The games company will sell more than 10 million shares at 458,000 won to 557,000 won each, Pangyo-based Krafton said on Wednesday. The high-end has exceeded general market expectations and would grant Krafton a market cap of 28 trillion won, based on the number of common shares. Krafton plans to finalize the award on July 9 and the listing on July 22. Summer is hot for South Korea's IPOs: ECM Watch Krafton is looking to break the record for the biggest debut among South Korean companies, previously held by Coupang Inc., which raised $ 4.6 billion in an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in March. The largest listing on the national stock exchanges had been Sale of $ 4.3 billion shares of Samsung Life Insurance Co. in 2010. Building on a boom in retailing, Asia's fourth-largest economy is on track for a record float year, with more agreements from LG Energy Solution and Kakao subsidiaries likely to come in the second half. Transmitter Offer size Year Krafton $ 4.1 to $ 5 billion 2021 Coupang 4.6 billion dollars 2021 Samsung life insurance $ 4.3 billion 2010 Lotte Shopping $ 3 billion 2006 Photographer: Jean Chung / Bloomberg The key question Krafton will need to answer is whether he can become more than a successful wonder. The company is almost entirely dependent on its genre-defining blockbuster PUBG, which has produced most of its 1.67 trillion won. income from last year, according to a regulatory record. Analysts are also concerned about the extent to which lockdowns from Covid-19 have helped Krafton's numbers over the past year – the company's record showed sales fell 11.6% and the operating profit fell 33% in the first quarter of this year. Krafton prospectus warns that the time and money spent on its games could decrease as the global virus situation improves. Coding prodigy behind hit game PUBG plans multi-billion IPO More than Screen time Krafton's investment in other stocks like Elyon has yet to bear fruit. Now he's betting on expanding the PUBG universe with next-gen games, an animated show and a web cartoon, according to CEO Kim Chang-han. This time around, it plans to release upcoming games directly to the global market instead of partnering with third-party publishers, a move that would help partly cover some of the geopolitical risks it faces. Krafton succeeded Tencent Holdings Ltd. as the publisher of PUBG in India last year, where the game had 175 million downloads before it was banned amid heightened political tensions with China. The company is also looking to expand into areas such as artificial intelligence, deep learning, and entertainment to expand its portfolio of growth engines. "Krafton has a lot of cash and is raising billions more from the IPO," said Choi Jin-sung, analyst at Cape Investment & Securities. "There aren't a lot of great options out there for buying a game developer. I think it's more likely for Krafton to pursue mergers and acquisitions in the entertainment industry. Photographer: Jean Chung / Bloomberg Founded by Chang Byung-gyu in 2007, Krafton – formerly known as Bluehole Inc. – released the battle royale game PUBG in 2017. The title has sold over 75 million copies on PC and consoles. and its mobile version has been downloaded. over a billion times, the company said. It catalyzed a genre that now also includes other global successes like Fortnite and Epic Games Inc. Free Fire by Sea Ltd. After the IPO, founder Chang will own a 14% stake in Krafton, followed by Tencent with 13.2% held through a subsidiary, according to documents filed by the company. Krafton has hired Mirae Asset Daewoo as the lead arranger while Credit Suisse Group AG, Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and NH Investment & Securities are the co-arrangers. (Updates with prospectus details from the fourth paragraph)

