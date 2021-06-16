Business
Britain calls on EU to open financial services talks, urges Bloc to avoid protectionism
Britain’s Finance Ministry called on the European Union to open talks on financial services, after the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday urged the bloc to avoid protectionism.
Britain left the EU in December, severely cutting the City of London financial services hub from many markets in which it had previously played a central role.
Banks and other financial firms that have used London as a gateway to Europe have set up units in the EU to avoid disruption for EU customers. Billions of euros in daily euro equity and derivative transactions have already left London for the EU.
Read more: UK financial services industry ‘not optimistic’ about access to EU markets
The two sides have agreed to start a dialogue via an informal forum to discuss financial rules, but it has not yet been uploaded and Katharine Braddick, director of financial services at the UK Department of Finance, said she hoped this would be sped up.
“Once this MoU is in place, we can begin to build our means to engage,” Braddick said at TheCityUK’s annual conference.
The forum, which will not decide on access to financial markets but is seen as essential to fixing bridges, would put Britain’s relationship with the EU on a “reliable, transparent and understandable basis” to give commercial certainty, she added.
John Berrigan, head of the European Commission’s financial services unit, said the EU remains open to the rest of the world. “It’s not about disengaging,” Berrigan added.
The Commission said work on approving the forum was ongoing.
An urgent issue for Britain is that the EU’s permission for the London Stock Exchange to continue clearing euro derivatives for EU clients expires in June 2022, potentially fragmenting a major market involving thousands. billions of euros.
The Commission asks banks and asset managers how quickly they can transfer this compensation from London to Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt and whether legislation is needed.
The EU wants to directly supervise the clearing of the euro and strengthen its “open strategic autonomy” to avoid depending on the City.
“I think it is extremely important that the EU remains open and resists the protectionist temptation,” London Stock Exchange chief executive David Schwimmer said at a separate conference on European financial services.
“What has made the EU so successful is its openness to the world and its ability to anchor itself in global ecosystems.”
EU businesses should be able to access the same liquidity, services, data and technology capabilities as their clearing peers, Schwimmer said.
“I am not arguing for a lack of EU control over important strategic areas,” he said.
Washington suspicious
With Britain no longer bound by EU rules, it is reforming the way it regulates the city to strengthen its global competitiveness.
Braddick said that would mean fitting the rules into a framework of global standards and not tearing up the rulebook.
“Any idea that there is a wide philosophical gap over risk appetite or financial regulation is really misplaced,” she said.
The UK Department of Finance will make detailed proposals for reforming wholesale financial markets in the last quarter of 2021.
“We haven’t seen an influx of talent or capital from the UK to the European Union,” Braddick said.
US officials have warned against the fragmentation of EU financial markets after Brexit.
“The future of our relationship with financial services really needs to be based on principles of openness, integration of financial markets and of course competition,” said Sharon Yang, Assistant Assistant Secretary to the US Treasury.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jane Merriman and Alexander Smith)
The subjects
Europe United Kingdom
The most important insurance news, delivered to your inbox every business day.
Receive the trusted insurance industry newsletter
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]