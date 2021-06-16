Britain calls on EU to open financial services talks, urges Bloc to avoid protectionism

Britain’s Finance Ministry called on the European Union to open talks on financial services, after the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday urged the bloc to avoid protectionism.

Britain left the EU in December, severely cutting the City of London financial services hub from many markets in which it had previously played a central role.

Banks and other financial firms that have used London as a gateway to Europe have set up units in the EU to avoid disruption for EU customers. Billions of euros in daily euro equity and derivative transactions have already left London for the EU.

The two sides have agreed to start a dialogue via an informal forum to discuss financial rules, but it has not yet been uploaded and Katharine Braddick, director of financial services at the UK Department of Finance, said she hoped this would be sped up.

“Once this MoU is in place, we can begin to build our means to engage,” Braddick said at TheCityUK’s annual conference.

The forum, which will not decide on access to financial markets but is seen as essential to fixing bridges, would put Britain’s relationship with the EU on a “reliable, transparent and understandable basis” to give commercial certainty, she added.

John Berrigan, head of the European Commission’s financial services unit, said the EU remains open to the rest of the world. “It’s not about disengaging,” Berrigan added.

The Commission said work on approving the forum was ongoing.

An urgent issue for Britain is that the EU’s permission for the London Stock Exchange to continue clearing euro derivatives for EU clients expires in June 2022, potentially fragmenting a major market involving thousands. billions of euros.

The Commission asks banks and asset managers how quickly they can transfer this compensation from London to Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt and whether legislation is needed.

The EU wants to directly supervise the clearing of the euro and strengthen its “open strategic autonomy” to avoid depending on the City.

“I think it is extremely important that the EU remains open and resists the protectionist temptation,” London Stock Exchange chief executive David Schwimmer said at a separate conference on European financial services.

“What has made the EU so successful is its openness to the world and its ability to anchor itself in global ecosystems.”

EU businesses should be able to access the same liquidity, services, data and technology capabilities as their clearing peers, Schwimmer said.

“I am not arguing for a lack of EU control over important strategic areas,” he said.

Washington suspicious

With Britain no longer bound by EU rules, it is reforming the way it regulates the city to strengthen its global competitiveness.

Braddick said that would mean fitting the rules into a framework of global standards and not tearing up the rulebook.

“Any idea that there is a wide philosophical gap over risk appetite or financial regulation is really misplaced,” she said.

The UK Department of Finance will make detailed proposals for reforming wholesale financial markets in the last quarter of 2021.

“We haven’t seen an influx of talent or capital from the UK to the European Union,” Braddick said.

US officials have warned against the fragmentation of EU financial markets after Brexit.

“The future of our relationship with financial services really needs to be based on principles of openness, integration of financial markets and of course competition,” said Sharon Yang, Assistant Assistant Secretary to the US Treasury.

