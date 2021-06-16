China to release copper, aluminum and zinc reserves to stabilize prices





BEIJING / HANOI (Reuters) – China on Wednesday announced plans to release industrial metals from its national reserves in order to lower commodity prices, which some analysts say could be the first such move in a decade from the world’s largest consumer of metals. FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen next to aluminum rolls at a factory in Binzhou, Shandong province, China September 13, 2018. REUTERS / Stringer The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said on its website that it will distribute copper, aluminum and zinc in batches to non-ferrous metal processing and manufacturing companies in the near future via public auctions. The advice came as Beijing struggles to curb a surge in metal prices this year, fueled by a post-pandemic economic recovery, abundant global liquidity and speculative buying that rocked manufacturers’ margins. China’s ex-factory prices in May rose at their fastest annual pace in more than 12 years as commodity prices soar, squeezing corporate profit margins and highlighting global pricing pressures . As speculation revolved around such a move before it was confirmed by the government, Citi said in a note Monday that it could be part of efforts to quell rising commodity prices by managing market expectations and deterring speculators more than solving any significant physical problem. shortages. Citi said the last release of strategic stocks in China – which did not include copper – was in November 2010. State research house Antaike drew parallels between the announcement and the release in 2010. Most base metals were trading sharply lower in Wednesday’s Asian afternoon session. [MET/L] London’s benchmark copper hit a record high of $ 10,747.50 a tonne in May, after rising more than 60% since March of last year, when the coronavirus destroyed demand. Shanghai’s aluminum hit its highest level since 2010 in May, while zinc hit its highest level since 2007. Chart: China to release state stocks of copper, aluminum and zinc to stabilize the prices of the main commodities: “The Chinese authorities are trying to support the margins of (their) manufacturing industry as they struggle to pass these costs on to end users,” said commodity broker Anna Stablum at Marex Spectron. Chart: Ex-factory prices in China are increasing at the fastest rate in 12 years as commodity costs rise: The administration’s statement did not provide details on the quantities of metal for sale, the auction process or which manufacturers will be allowed to bid. Citi estimates that Chinese state reserves currently stand at 2 million tonnes for copper, 800,000 tonnes for aluminum and 350,000 tonnes for zinc, based on previous buying and selling records. . Our baseline scenario is that the total volumes of aluminum and zinc sold represent about 2% of China’s annual demand, or about 770,000 tonnes of aluminum and 140,000 tonnes of zinc, and that the volumes of copper are minimal, he added. Analysts and traders believe metals markets have already factored in some sales of Chinese reserves. However, we still have no information on the size of these sales and it will certainly continue to weigh on these markets, Stablum added. ($ 1 = 6.4035 yuan) Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton in Beijing, Mai Nguyen in Hanoi and Tom Daly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Kim Coghill and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

