Housing starts in May set to rise despite weaker builders’ confidence





A shortage of materials has reduced builders’ confidence, the National Association of Home Builders reported on Tuesday. Joe Raedle / Getty Images)



Text size



A new home construction indicator due for release on Wednesday is expected to show a pickup in builder activity in May after a disappointing April. Census bureaus new residential construction data for May, which will measure new homes started and licensed last month, is expected to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. FactSet’s consensus forecast calls for housing starts to rise at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.65 million, up from April’s preliminary rate of 1.57 million. The rate of permits issued is expected to remain roughly stable at 1.73 million, according to FactSet. A pickup in new home construction could be good news for buyers in the supply-constrained residential real estate market. An imbalance between supply and demand is a factor that has likely contributed to the rapid rise in house prices. Data on new home construction has been volatile in recent months. The seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in March reached its fastest pace in more than a decade before falling unexpectedly in April as the availability of supply constrained builders. Among builders surveyed last month by the National Association of Home Builders, 95% reported a shortage of home appliances. The shortage of materials has reduced builders’ confidence, the National Association of Home Builders reported on Tuesday. The trade groups monthly housing market index, which measures homebuilder sentiment, is down two points from its previous reading of 83 to what the trade group says is the lowest level since last august. Higher costs and declining availability of softwood lumber and other building materials lowered builder sentiment in June, said Chuck Fowke, president of the National Association of Home Builders. These higher costs have moved some new homes beyond the budget of potential buyers, which has slowed the sustained pace of home construction. And although timber prices have fallen recently, they are still significantly higher than the normal rate at this time of year, the Wall Street Journal reported. The trade group noted that all three components of the index slipped in June: carmakers’ perceptions of current sales, their sales expectations for the next six months and their gauge of buyer traffic. As builders have adopted various business strategies, including price escalation clauses to deal with scarcity of building materials, labor and land, the inevitable increases in new home prices are pushing ahead. some shoppers on the sidelines, Robert Dietz, chief economist of the National Association of Home Builders. , wrote. In addition, these supply constraints result in insufficient assessments and make it more difficult for builders to access construction loans. Write to Shaina Mishkin at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos