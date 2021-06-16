Core One Labs plans share consolidation in preparation for

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD62, WKN: A2P8K3) (the Company or Core One) indicates that with a view to a possible listing of its ordinary shares on the capital market of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq or the Bourse), the Company provides for a consolidation of shares of its outstanding ordinary share capital on the basis of eight (8) -Consolidation Shares for each (1) post-Consolidation share (the Planned Combination). As of the date of this press release, the Company has 114,600,611 common shares issued and outstanding. The exercise price and the number of common shares issuable upon exercise of the Company’s outstanding options and warrants would also be adjusted proportionately to the completion of the planned merger in accordance with the terms thereof.

The Company is pursuing a Nasdaq listing to improve its investor profile and increase shareholder value. The Company is currently present in the United States (United States) through its recent acquisition of Ketamine Infusions Centers of Texas Inc., and believes that a listing on Nasdaq will allow the Company to continue its commercial development in the United States, both in terms of attracting institutional and retail investors. , as well as through possible merger and acquisition opportunities that complement the company’s existing business divisions, with a particular focus on advancing the safe medical use of psychedelics for the treatment of mental health and disorders. neurological.

Core One’s listing on the Nasdaq will be subject to a number of regulatory requirements, including a minimum price of $ 3.00. The registration of its common stock with the SEC and the Nasdaq’s decision that Core One has met all applicable registration requirements. Subject to listing approval, the common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “COOL” and in the United States on the OTC-Pink Sheets under the symbol “CLABF “.

The Nasdaq is ranked second among the world’s stock exchanges in terms of market capitalization, behind the New York Stock Exchange. To be eligible for public listing, a company must be registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, must have at least three market makers, and must meet minimum requirements for assets, capital, d ‘public and shareholder actions.

We are very excited to list the Company on a major stock exchange in the United States. Our recent acquisitions have provided the Company with increased exposure to the growing US psychedelic market, and we believe that the strong interest in psychedelic stocks presents a real opportunity for the Company to capitalize. We believe that listing on Nasdaq will allow the Company to broaden its shareholder base, improve shareholder value and accelerate U.S. M&A initiatives, said Joel Shacker, CEO of the Society.

Readers are cautioned that although the Company has submitted an application for listing to Nasdaq, completion of a listing is subject to regulatory approvals and satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. The Company expects that listing will ultimately require consolidation of the Company’s outstanding share capital to meet minimum market value requirements. There can be no assurance that a listing will be completed, and if a listing is completed, it is expected that the common shares of the Company will continue to trade in Canada on the Canadian Stock Exchange. The Company has not made a final decision to proceed with the planned combination and will issue another press release once a decision is made.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One is a biotechnology and life sciences research company focused on bringing psychedelic drugs to market through novel delivery systems and psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Core One has developed a patent pending thin film oral tape (the technology) that instantly dissolves when placed in the mouth and delivers organic molecules in precise amounts into the bloodstream, maintaining excellent bioavailability. The Company intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. Core One also owns a stake in medical clinics which maintain a combined database of over 275,000 patients. Through these clinics, the integration of its intellectual property, the R&D related to psychedelic treatments and new drug therapies, the Company intends to obtain regulatory research approval for the advancement of treatments derived from psychedelics. for mental health disorders.

In addition, psilocybin is currently a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and it is a criminal offense to possess substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) without prescription or authorization. Health Canada has not approved psilocybin as a drug for any indication. Core One has no direct or indirect involvement in the illegal sale, production or distribution of psychedelics in the jurisdictions in which it operates. While Core One believes that psychedelics can be used to treat certain medical conditions, it does not advocate legalizing psychedelics for recreational purposes. Core One does not deal with psychedelics except in laboratory and clinical trials conducted under approved regulatory frameworks.