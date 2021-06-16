Cash use plunges during pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the decline in cash, as the volume of UK payments made using banknotes and coins fell 35% in 2020 from the previous year.

Annual payments data from UK Finance, the professional banking organization, showed a corresponding increase in contactless payments, online transactions and the use of mobile ‘wallet’ apps that store bank and card details. . But the banking trade body said it was “too early to tell” whether this would be a permanent change in consumer behavior.

Since 2017, cash usage has declined by around 15% per year, so the latest figures represent a significant acceleration. During the pandemic, buyers were encouraged to ‘tap and pay’ to reduce contact due to fears of virus transmission via banknotes and coins.

Many businesses no longer accept cash, although it remains the second most used payment method in the UK, accounting for just under a fifth of total payments.

Conversely, Bank of England data shows that the value of British banknotes in circulation has never been higher, hitting £ 80 billion last year.

Campaigners are urging retailers and businesses to resume accepting banknotes and coins as restrictions ease. A study carried out last month by consumer group Which? found that more than a third of consumers said they were unable to pay with cash when making a purchase.

UK Finance said that although there are 1.2 million consumers who mainly used cash for their daily expenses in 2020, there were 13.7 million who did not use cash in the all, or only used it once a month – nearly double the 2019 figures.

“The pandemic has brought about marked changes in payment behavior,” said David Postings, managing director of UK Finance. “While it is too early to say if these are permanent changes. . . the banking and financial industry is committed to helping customers make payments in a number of ways.

Contactless payments now account for over a quarter of transactions (27%), up from just 7% in 2017. This reflects the increase in the £ 45 limit that was rolled out last April. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that the limit will be raised to £ 100 in the March budget.

For the first time in six years, there was a drop in the overall volume of payments, which fell 11% year-on-year, as lockdowns, business closures and the impact of working from home reduced spending. of consumption.

Debit cards were the most widely used payment method in the UK, used for more than four out of ten payments. Although payment volumes declined 7% in 2020, they remain one of the main payment methods used to pay for online purchases, which has skyrocketed during the pandemic.

There was a much sharper drop in credit card spending, which fell 18% year-on-year. UK Finance attributed this to credit cards often used for higher value purchases, such as holidays, travel and entertainment, which were not possible during the lockdown.

The drop corresponds to separate data showing how consumers paid off their credit debt during the pandemic.

UK Finance said 17.3 million people – nearly a third of the adult population – were registered for mobile payments in 2020, meaning they could pay by tapping a phone or smartwatch. A 75 percent increase from the previous year, the 16-24 age group was responsible for more than half of these payments.