AH Belo Corporation announces the transfer of the stock exchange





DALLAS, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – AH Belo Corporation (NYSE: AHC) (the Company) today announced that it will transfer the listing of its Series A common shares from the New York Stock Exchange to Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq) as of June 29, 2021. The company’s new ticker symbol will be DALN. The decision to switch to Nasdaq follows an internal review of the market that best serves the company’s future interests, according to Katy Murray, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Along with its Nasdaq listing, the company will change its name to DallasNews Corporation. The name change was approved by approximately 99.4% of the votes represented at the company’s annual meeting held on May 13, 2021. The name change and the DallasNewsCorporation.com website will be effective June 29, 2021. About A. H. Belo society AH Belo Corporation is the leading local news and information publishing company in Texas. The Company has a growing presence in emerging media and digital marketing, and maintains capabilities related to commercial printing, distribution and direct mail. AH Belo delivers news and information in innovative ways to a wide range of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles. For more information, visit www.ahbelo.com or send an email to [email protected] Statements in this communication regarding the business prospects of AH Belo Corporations or future economic performance, income, expenses and other financial and non-financial items that are not historical facts, including statements regarding expectations of the Company relating to the reverse stock split, are forward-looking statements as the term is defined under applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks, trends and uncertainties are, in most cases, beyond the control of the Company and include changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions; consumer tastes; price of newsprint; program costs; professional relationships ; cybersecurity incidents; technological obsolescence; and current and future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors will approve a quarterly dividend in the coming quarters; as well as other risks described in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K and in the company’s other public disclosures and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements, which are as of the date of this filing, are not updated to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement. Contact:

Katy murray

214-977-8869

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos