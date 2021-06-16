Education Department approved $ 500 million student debt relief

On Wednesday, the Department of Education announced that it had approved the cancellation of approximately $ 500 million in federal student loans held by 18,000 borrowers who attended the ITT Technical Institute. Borrowers will see 100% of their loans canceled.

“Our action today will give thousands of borrowers a fresh start and the relief they deserve after ITT repeatedly lied to them,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. . “Today’s action is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s continued commitment to standing up for borrowers when their institutions take advantage. Many of these borrowers have waited a long time for relief, and we must work quickly to making decisions for those whose claims are still pending This work also emphasizes the need for continued accountability so that institutions can never again commit this kind of pervasive deception.

While the Department of Education has already approved student loan relief for students who have been defrauded by for-profit institutions (including ITT), the news marks the first time the Department of Education has approved relief on the grounds that ITT misled students about their career prospects and their ability to transfer credits to other schools.

HERE closed in 2016 and in Sep 2020, 48 state attorneys general and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have ruled that PEAKS Trust, a private loan program operated by ITT Tech and affiliated with Deutsche Bank entities, should waive collection of all overdue student debt . The judgment resulted in more than $ 330 million in private student loan cancellations for 35,000 former ITT students.

The Education Ministry points out that recent actions are part of larger efforts to provide “targeted loan relief”. In March, the Biden administration announced that some 72,000 borrowers who have been defrauded by their schools will receive student loan forgiveness, totaling up to $ 1 billion.