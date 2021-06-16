Volvo to produce new Polestar 3 electric SUV in South Carolina





Polestar released this teaser image on June 16, 2021 of its upcoming Polestar 3 EV SUV, which will be produced by Volvo at a plant in South Carolina. The polar star Swedish automaker Volvo plans to produce a new premium SUV for its electric brand Polestar at a factory in Charleston, South Carolina, the company said on Wednesday. It will be the first vehicle produced in the country for Polestar, which was formed in 2017 by Volvo Cars and its China-based parent company, Geely Holding Group. It is also expected to be one of the first electric vehicles, if not the first, produced by Volvo in the United States. Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said the new Polestar 3 SUV will “absolutely” be the brand’s new flagship as it expands its lineup and retail network in the United States. “This will be a big milestone for our brand,” he told CNBC in an interview. “The expression of the car will be so Polestar and show where our brand is heading in the future.” Workers assemble parts for a Volvo AB S60 sedan at the Volvo Cars USA plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina, the United States, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Logan Cyrus | Bloomberg | Getty Images Volvo is investing $ 118 million for the production of the Polestar 3 at the South Carolina plant. The vehicle is expected to go into production in 2022. It will have the same platform as the next-generation Volvo XC90, which will also be produced at the plant. Polestar is unique in that it is an electric vehicle brand of an established automaker, rather than a new electric vehicle start-up or a traditional car brand adding electric vehicles to its lineup. Such a structure allows Polestar to scale quickly while having the resources of a well-established automaker to draw on when needed, according to Ingenlath. In April, Polestar announced that it had raised $ 550 million from a group of long-term outside investors and that more fundraising was a possibility. Polestar currently operates in 13 countries and plans to sell tens of thousands of vehicles around the world.

