Business
Ford Lincoln leaves door open for gasoline amid electric surge
Ford Motor Co.’s Lincoln luxury line is ramping up its electric vehicle strategy and plans to offer plug-ins across its lineup by 2030, but the automaker is also hedging its bets by keeping gas burners in the pipeline. exhibition room.
Lincoln will introduce its first all-electric model next year. By 2026, it expects half of its global volume to be gas-electric hybrids and battery-only vehicles, with the selection increasing from there. The rest will be gasoline-only vehicles.
The strategy contrasts with theall-electric strategyThe General Motors Co. Cadillac was presented this year. Lincoln says he will give customers what they want.
“We don’t Feel late at all, ”said Joy Falotico, president of Lincoln, in an interview. “Some gasolines and hybrids may still be in transition in 2030 and I think other manufacturers have come back and said it after the fact, but we’re saying everything in advance.”
Lincoln is catching up on the luxury market, where nearly one in five sales are now battery-powered, compared to just 2% of the mainstream market.Tesla Inc. dominates the plug-in market, but European and American luxury brands are stepping up the pace of electric vehicle launches. Cadillac advanced the start of production of itsLyriq electric SUV within almost a year at the start of 2022. AndBMW has just launched itsIX xDrive50 crossover in the United States
“Lincoln is taking a slightly more cautious approach,” said Sam Abuelsamid, Senior Analyst at Researcher Guidehouse Insights. “From a business perspective, this is not an unreasonable position to take. It’s hard to make a 100% commitment when you have to keep running your business at the same time.
A recentstudy by consultantKPMG has found that the transition to electric vehicles will be gradual, with 24% to 37% of the global market plugged in by 2030. Betting too big and too early on electric vehicles could leave traditional automakers without the benefits they get. need gasoline models. But electric latecomers could end up killing people on the road, the study found.
Ford, which was consideredlagging behind GM in the switch to battery power, recently increased its EV spending target by 36% to reach$ 30 billion by 2025. CEO Jim Farley said last month that he expects four in ten of Ford’s global sales to be electric by 2030.
‘Inflection point’
Lincoln’s conversion will be faster, Falotico predicted, as luxury customers are more open to new technology.
“In 2026, we see an inflection point,” she said. “The luxury market is accelerating at a faster rate than the total mass market. “
Lincoln doesn’t say exactly when it will electrify each of its models, which include popular SUVs such as theNavigator.
Farley said last month that Ford was making battery-powered versions of its Explorer and Lincoln.The aviator SUVs, although Falotico does not confirm this, claiming only that the brand will electrify “our flagship products”. Lincoln already offers plug-in hybrid versions of its Aviator andCorsair SUV.
Lincoln said it would create four models of electric vehicles from a new mechanical platform that packs the battery and electric motors underneath the vehicle, freeing up space that currently houses the engine and transmission.
Ford’s newF-150 electricThe Lightning pickup used the extra space to create a cavernous storage area where the engine is normally kept which it calls the “Mega Power Frunk.” It includes a deep well with a drain for frozen drinks.
Lincoln can use the extra space to expand its tactile interiors.
“You could move the dashboard away from the front occupants and create something that feels like a more spacious space, ”said Abuelsamid. “There are a lot of options.”
See also: Ford aims to import crowd with small pickup under $ 20,000
Lincoln will also begin releasing software updates to its models this summer, includingAmazon.com Inc.’s Alexa digital assistant and optionally hands-free driving technology.
But car buyers may be wary of all-electric vehicles, especially with still spotty charging infrastructure. Lincoln will continue to update its gasoline models as long as customers want this traditional propulsion system, Falotico said.
“We recognize that this will be a transition and that infrastructure needs to catch up,” she said. “That’s why we will continue to keep our SUVs fresh. “
