Made.com shares fall 7% after London IPO

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) – Made.com (MADE.L) on Wednesday opened its London Stock Exchange debut down 7% as the online furniture retailer became the latest company to fall on its first day of trading. quotation in a volatile year for stock market quotes. Made.com valued its initial public offering (IPO) in London at 200 pence per share, the low end of a previously announced price bracket, valuing it up to 775.3 million pounds ($ 1.09 billion) . But stocks opened 7% lower at the open and were down 5.6% as of 09:20 GMT. Some European companies have struggled with successful IPOs in recent weeks as investors have become increasingly selective. France’s Believe (BLV.PA) is among those who have struggled in the aftermarket after pricing at the bottom of a reduced range. A source close to the deal, who asked not to be named, said the market is extremely competitive, making size and liquidity very important. Given Made’s relatively small size, large US and European hedge funds have stayed on the sidelines, leaving the order book dominated by UK mid-cap investors, although the source said the order book was still strong and included key investors. “A listing in London, where the company was founded, will allow us to accelerate our growth as we lead the development of the online furniture and home furnishings market as it evolves online, both in the UK and internationally, ”Philippe Chainieux, Managing Director Fait, said in a statement. In London, the substantial IPOs of Deliveroo (ROO.L) and Alphawave (AWE.L) both failed to debut and are trading well below their IPO price, although d Others like Dr Martens (DOCS.L) recorded strong performances. . Made.com raised around £ 100million through its London listing while its shareholders sold an additional £ 94million of shares as part of the deal. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the global coordinators of the agreement. ($ 1 = 0.7089 pounds) Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; edited by Thyagaraju Adinarayan Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

