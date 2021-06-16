BrowserStack valued at $ 4 billion in $ 200 million funding led by BOND – TechCrunch

Yet another SaaS startup, which began its journey in India, has achieved coveted unicorn status. BrowserStack, a startup that operates a giant software testing platform, said on Wednesday it had raised $ 200 million in a new round of financing that valued the 10- year-old company at $ 4 billion.

BOND led the Dublin and San Francisco-based startup’s Series B funding round, while Insight Partners and existing investor Accel participated. Browser stack, which during the first six years of its trip has not raised money and remains profitable, has raised $ 250 million to date.

As businesses go through rapid development cycles, they often don’t have the time to perform adequate testing. For example, suppose Google is working on launching a new mobile app. The search giant will want to test the new app on thousands, if not tens of thousands, of different mobile devices.

Right now, even a company the size of Google will find it difficult to secure, store, and maintain all of these test devices. This is where BrowserStack comes in.

The startup has 15 data centers around the world and a repository of more than 2,000 devices. BrowserStack, which started its journey in Mumbai, is licensing its services to allow them to remotely test their apps and websites on its devices, Nakul Aggarwal, co-founder and CTO of BrowserStack, explained in an interview with TechCrunch.

“Our mission has always been to help engineers create amazing products for their customers. Whenever they develop an app or a website, they need to make sure it works in the fragmented ecosystem, ”Aggarwal said, referring to various types of mobile devices, tablets, TVs, portable devices and other platforms. “We make sure that engineers don’t have to worry about setting up their own in-house labs for the devices. “

Google is not a hypothetical example. The Android maker as well as giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter, Tesco, Ikea, Spotify, Expedia and Trivago are among more than 50,000 BrowserStack customers. Over 60% of BrowserStack customers are now in the United States

“As software continues to rewire everything, the bar for speed and quality continues to rise, and testing software on the growing number of browsers and devices is a huge and costly challenge for development teams. have to manage themselves, ”said Jay Simons, general partner at BOND, in a statement.

“BrowserStack makes this simple and cost effective, giving developers instant access to the widest range of browser and device configurations to test their applications. This product is an absolute boon for today’s web and application developers.

It wasn’t until early 2018 that BrowserStack, which started its path to profitability, first raised capital from an investor. Aggarwal said the founding team’s previous failed ventures made them more disciplined when it came to money and it wasn’t until BrowserStack took the market leadership position and started expanding into new markets. that he began to explore outside capital.

Aggarwal said BrowserStack wants to become the Internet’s testing infrastructure and the new funds will help achieve this. “With every pull demand that increases, we want to become the infrastructure where it’s tested,” he said. The startup, which recently acquired the Percy visual testing and examination platform, is open to more acquisition and acquisition opportunities.

“Our recent acquisition of Percy, a visual testing platform, was just the start. We will accelerate the rate at which we bring new products to market through acquisitions and investments in our Products and Engineering teams. We want to realize our vision of becoming the test infrastructure for the Internet, ”said Ritesh Arora, co-founder and CEO of BrowserStack.

BrowserStack joins a number of SaaS startups – including Chargebee and Gupshup – who started their journey in India and became a unicorn this year.