Singapore Stock Exchange aims to boost contaminated carbon markets
Singapore (AFP)
A financial exchange offering carbon credits and investments in conservation projects is about to be launched in Singapore, but it might struggle to convince skeptics of the value of controversial carbon offsets.
Climate Impact X (CIX), backed by the Singapore Stock Exchange, the city-state’s leading investment fund and bank, aims to help the growing number of companies seeking to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. tight.
From oil majors to tech giants and airlines, companies are lining up to make net zero commitments, but face challenges in meeting their goals.
Companies sometimes look to buying “carbon credits” – which allow them to continue polluting in exchange for reductions made elsewhere or to invest in projects like protecting tropical forests – to offset emissions.
But such methods are controversial, as environmentalists accuse big companies of paying for a quick fix rather than looking to really overhaul their operations, while some botched compensation plans have failed.
Nonetheless, the demand for offsets is skyrocketing, leading to increased efforts to stimulate carbon markets – and repair their bad reputation.
CIX, expected to launch by the end of the year, joins a small number of these exchanges that have sprung up in recent times.
But he is betting on Singapore’s status as a leading financial hub, as well as on its location in Asia, to increase its chances of success.
The region still relies heavily on coal for its energy, making a high-quality carbon market vital for emission reductions, Monetary Authority of Singapore Managing Director Ravi Menon said during the announcement. from CIX last month.
In addition, Southeast Asia is “fertile ground for harnessing the potential of nature-based solutions”, with abundant mangroves and large areas suitable for reforestation, he added.
The exchange will offer investments in some conservation projects, as well as the trading of carbon credits – one credit represents a reduction of one tonne in carbon dioxide emissions.
Aware of criticism that it is notoriously difficult to monitor whether such transactions remove carbon from the atmosphere, CIX will use technologies such as satellites and blockchain to monitor their system.
– Quirky horror stories –
Trading is part of so-called ‘voluntary’ carbon markets, as opposed to mandatory initiatives such as the EU Emissions Trading System, where caps are set for certain industries.
Voluntary markets have exploded in the past year, but industry figures indicate they will need to grow faster to support the investments needed to meet the Paris climate accord’s goal of capping global warming climatic to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
A private sector task force set up last year to stimulate voluntary markets, unify them and strengthen surveillance, estimates that they will need to be multiplied by 15 by 2030.
But skepticism abounds, with critics questioning whether gambling in the financial markets can help.
“Trading a carbon credit does not benefit the climate,” Gilles Dufrasne, policy manager of the non-profit group Carbon Market Watch, told AFP.
“Speculating on carbon credits – acquiring credits and holding them with the intention of selling them in the future – does not benefit the climate.”
Investing in conservation projects to offset emissions is also “far from ideal” as it can be “extremely difficult” to measure their true impact, he said.
Adding to concerns, there have been a myriad of horror stories of plans to offset shows that critics say ended up doing more harm than good.
These range from a Ugandan forest plantation initiative that has blocked villagers’ access to vital land, to hydropower projects in Latin America that have exacerbated conflicts over land rights, according to a Carbon study. Market Watch.
Still, some experts believe carbon offsets can help, especially for polluting industries struggling to meet net zero goals, but only in combination with serious efforts to overhaul business models.
Benjamin P. Horton, director of the Singapore Earth Observatory at Nanyang Technological University, said investing in conservation projects could help fight global warming.
But he warned that should not be “instead, but in addition to a lot of hard work that needs to be done to decarbonize energy, transport, agriculture and other sectors of the economy.”
AFP 2021
