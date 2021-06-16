Dollar shorts cut as traders brace for hawkish Fed surprise

Investors are reducing bets against the dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision on Wednesday, fearing that a hawkish political tilt may be undervalued, leaving the bears to struggle again with a resilient greenback.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index traded near the highest level in two weeks. Meanwhile, risk reversals – which measure the balance between puts and calls – indicate sentiment is the most bullish since April.

Should President Jerome Powell start making noise about controlling inflation on Wednesday, Deutsche Bank AG chief international strategist Alan Ruskin recommends investors take bullish positions on the greenback against the Canadian dollar and the Japanese yen. The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Bipan Rai, on the other hand, favors short-term dollar call options against the euro and the loonie ahead of the decision.

The move comes at a delicate time for financial markets, which have widely accepted assurances from US central banks to Europe and the UK that the acceleration of price pressures will likely be transitory. Still, with inflation and economic growth accelerating, Fed officials may consider pushing forward the discussion of reducing monetary stimulus and forecasting a first interest rate hike as early as 2023.

Performance monitoring

Last week traders Reduced short positions in the greenback as Treasury yields plunged, a counterintuitive move that helped fuel a leap in the currency. He has now reverted to monitoring yields, which are slightly higher, as markets focus on the Fed’s hints of shrinking assets or inflation expectations.

“With the risks to rising US yields, the dollar is likely to benefit from any Fed bond market revaluation and inflation outlook,” said Win Thin, strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.

He expects the Fed to keep current rates unchanged, but with a more optimistic economic outlook and higher interest rate forecasts by officials. There is also the possibility that they are talking about the process of slowing the pace of asset purchases.

“Unleashed” debate

The dollar has seen highs and lows so far in 2021 and is currently around 0.4% stronger than at the start of the year. Wall Street remains divided on its direction, and a clear signal from the Fed has the potential to confuse speculators again, who remain mostly bearish, according to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

“There are certainly pushes and pulls among investors between those who think the message around inflation is transient versus those who think the Fed is wrong and will need to take a hawkish stance more quickly, ”said Kristen Macleod, Global Sales Co-Director of currencies at Barclays Plc.

“For investors who hold their USD shorts despite price action, many have hedged some of that exposure by buying USD calls,” to cover Wednesday’s Fed decision, she said.

While Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes expects Powell to deliver a sufficiently conciliatory message to keep a lid on the dollar and returns, it is not guaranteed to settle the question of whether the inflation is temporary. “A clear and conciliatory message would keep the inflation debate alive,” he said.

It’s not just in the United States where price speculation is escalating. In the UK, data on Wednesday showed inflation accelerated more than economists expected in May and above the Bank of England’s 2% target, pushing up the pound by 0.3% against the dollar. If the Fed is neutral or accommodating, the pound could still gain, according to Jordan Rochester, strategist at Nomura International Plc.

Read more: UK inflation jump above BOE target intensifies price debate

Cheer of joy graphics

Chart trackers see more room for dollar optimism. Technical data for the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has improved after the index formed a bullish hammer pattern earlier this month, while its 21-day moving average is rising.

The gauge is also pressing against its upper Bollinger for the fourth consecutive session, the longest such streak since early March. The Bloomberg dollar gauge rose 0.3% on Tuesday to its highest since June 4.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Daniel Hui believes the dollar will eventually rise after the Fed meeting, but perhaps not immediately, as the currency may linger for some time in the summer slump, even if the talks shrink.

“Actual change in policy parameters is still unlikely for at least six months, given Powell’s promise of ‘advice well in advance’,” he wrote in a report on Tuesday.

– With assistance from Stephen Spratt, Jill Ward and John Ainger

(Updates with pricing, background, and strategist reviews throughout.)