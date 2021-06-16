Business
Glassdoor announced the top 100 CEOs in 2021
Glass door today announced the winners of its 8th Employees Choice Awards, honoring the best CEOs in 2021 in North America and parts of Europe. Unlike any other workplace award, the Glassdoor Employees Choice Awards are based on the contribution of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review of their CEO’s leadership, as well as insight into their work, their working environment and their employer during the past year.
This year, Boston Focus GroupCEO Rich Lesser claims the top spot with a 99% approval rating. Sadly, women of color, women born outside the United States, and LGBT women are still under-represented.
Of the roughly 1.5 million employers rated on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 73%.
What it takes to be a top CEO
Common themes among key CEOs are strong leadership during the COVID-19 crisis, prioritizing employee health, safety and well-being, dedicated to corporate mission, providing leadership / leadership opportunities professional growth, invests in corporate culture, personalized, accessible and transparent leadership. Over the past year, business leaders around the world have faced unprecedented challenges in supporting employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Now the employees have spoken and it’s clear these CEOs excelled and found new ways to support their employees when the world of work changed, said Christian Sutherland-Wong, CEO of Glassdoor.
The ten The best CEOs in 2021 in the United States are:
1. Boston Focus Groups Rich Lesser (99% approval)
2. Adobes Shantanu Narayen (99% approval)
3. MD Anderson Cancer Centers Peter Pisters (99% approval)
4. Southwest Airlines Gary C. Kelly (98% approval)
5. Visa inc.s Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. (97% approval)
6. Microsofts Satya Nadella (97 percent approval)
7. HEBs Charles C. Butt (97 percent approval)
8. Delta Airlines Ed Bastian (97% approval)
9. Red Hats Paul Cormier (97% approval)
ten. Booz Allen Hamiltons Horacio D. Rozanski (97% approval)
According to Catalyst, women currently hold 6% of CEO positions in S&P 500 companies, and only five women have been honored in the Top 100 this year.
- # 20 Lynsi Snyder In-N-Out Burgers (99% CEO Approval Rating)
- # 44 Fidelity Investmentss Abby Johnson (CEO approval rating 94%)
- # 65 Progressive Insurances Tricia Griffith (93% CEO approval rating)
- # 91 Citis Jane Fraser (90% CEO approval rating)
- # 100 Mercers Martine Ferland (90% CEO approval rating)
The five Top CEOs of Small and Medium Businesses in 2021 in the United States are:
1. 6 senses Jason Zintak (99% approval)
2. Logical positions Michael Weinhouse and John Ganey (99% approval)
3. Apeel Sciences James Rogers (99% approval)
4. Lowers Dan Snyder (99% approval)
5. South Carolina Federal Credit Unions Scott Woods (99% approval)
2021 winners in other categories and countries
This year there are 18 CEOs who are recognized by employees in multiple countries, including one CEO who made four lists Microsofts Satya
Nadella (US Large, UK, Canada and Germany).
All of the winning CEOs in this year’s six categories can be found by visiting:
Top 100 CEOs in the United States.
50 Best CEOs of Small and Midsize Businesses in the United States
