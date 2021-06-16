Gold prices try to stop 3-session slippage ahead of Fed update

Gold futures edged higher on Wednesday, in a bid to end a three-session crisis, ahead of a Federal Reserve policy update expected later in the session that could set the tone to financial markets in the coming months.

The Fed will issue an updated policy statement and its interest rate projections, known as a dot plot, at 2 p.m. Eastern time, half an hour after the futures contracts settle on the ‘or on Comex. A press conference will be hosted by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m.

An accommodating and still pending decision by the Fed should see the gold rally pick up again, as it will ultimately mean high inflation and lower [interest] rate, analysts at Sevens Report Research wrote in the Wednesday newsletter.

Meanwhile, a hawkish change in tone and tapered mentions will lead to increased yields and pressure on the yellow metal, likely below $ 1,800 an ounce, they said.

In Wednesday transactions, gold for August delivery GCQ21,

+ 0.25%

GC00,

+ 0.25%

was up $ 2.90 or 0.2% to $ 1,859.30 an ounce, following price declines in each of the past three sessions.

Read the opinion column: What wood and gold prices tell us about the next move in the stock markets

Gold futures so far this week are down more than 1%, as commodities investors wait for the Fed’s inflation outlook, which has shown evidence of an increase in prices. United States in the recovery phase from the COVID pandemic.

Many participants expect that soaring inflation may prompt the Fed to at least begin preliminary discussions on removing certain features of its pandemic-era accommodations, including cutting back on its purchases of gasoline. Assets of $ 80 billion in treasury bills and $ 40 billion in mortgage-backed securities monthly.

As this Fed meeting draws near, a ton of dovishness has already been embedded in so many gold traders who quickly turned profits, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a recent memo.

Gold volatility will remain high throughout the initial reaction and days after the Fed. The Fed will likely remain in a wait-and-see mode with both inflation and the labor market recovery over the next few months and that should support gold inflows, he speculated.

The move in metal prices comes as China’s National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said on Wednesday that it plans to batch release copper, aluminum, zinc and other national reserves in the near future. future to ensure the supply and price stability of bulk products.

July copper HGN21,

+1.26%

was up 1.3% to $ 4.39 a pound on Wednesday, after falling 4.3% to end Tuesday’s trading.

July platinum PLN21,

-0.38% ,

however, lost nearly 0.3% to $ 1,145.70 an ounce, while September palladium PAU21,

+ 2.29%

added 2.2% to $ 2,825.50 an ounce.

In Wednesday’s economic news, US housing permits fell 3% in May to 1.68 million annual rate, while housing starts soared 3.6% to 1.57 million annual rate . In April, housing starts in the United States were lowered to 1.52 million from 1.76 million. U.S. import prices rose 1.1% in May and rose 0.9% minus fuel, contributing 11.3% in the past 12 months.