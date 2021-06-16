Florida Power & Light implodes Indiantown plant, the last to burn coal





INDIANTOWN Florida Power & Light Co. announced plans for a solar power hub here on Wednesday, moments before it blows up its latest coal-fired power plant. State and local leaders watched the 8-second implosion as the 495-foot chimney toppled like a domino and a coal chute collapsed through its legs. Smoke lingered in the sky over the Indiantown cogeneration plant as FPL officials celebrated their next clean energy effort. Wednesday’s implosion was the first phase in cleaning up the property. DH Griffin Enterprises, FPL’s demolition contractor, will be on site until spring 2023, said Karen Soricelli, Florida division manager. DH Griffin in 2013 worked with FPL to demolish his Port Everglades oil-fired power station, said Soricelli, which has been turned into a natural gas power station. FPL bought the Indiantown plant in 2017 from Delaware-based Calypso Energy Holdings and officially closed it on December 31, the FPL spokesperson said. The plant operated at minimum capacity its first year under FPL ownership and generated no electricity in 2019 or 2020. The factory was originally scheduled to close in late 2018, according to a 2016 FPL Press release. FPL’s previous coal-fired power plant imploded in August 2018 at its Cedar Bay plant in Jacksonville. It has been compared to a thunderstorm. It will only be a momentary boom, Soricelli told reporters on Monday as they toured the soon-to-be-demolished facility. Controlled Demolition, Inc., a subcontractor for the project, supplied approximately 170 pounds of dynamite and line charges, or copper filled with explosives that explodes at approximately 27,000 feet per second and generates 3 million pounds of pressure per square inch, according to President Marc Loizeaux. It is mainly gravity. It’s as if the explosives are like a catalyst for a chemical reaction, he said. All they did was lower it to make it safer for DH Griffins operators to cut it up with their big gear and remove it from the site, he continued, referring to at the coal chute. Representatives of FPL and DH Griffin declined to disclose the cost of demolition. This is the next step in our 20-year modernization history of delivering clean, reliable and affordable energy to our customers, said FPL spokesperson Jack Eble. This story will be updated. Lina Ruiz is TCPalm’s surveillance reporter for Martin County. You can reach her at [email protected], on Twitter @ Lina_Ruiz48 or at 321-501-3845.

