More Carnival cruises announced for vaccinated travelers

Want to go out to sea? Most cruise lines require you to be vaccinated.

Whether you missed out on your annual cruise experience in 2020 or are saving travel points by credit card to pay for your first time at sea, Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed plans to resume cruises from Galveston, TX, in July. The only catch? All passengers must be fully immunized 14 days or more before the start of their trip.

An evolving situation

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have clearly defined cruise requirements under their conditional navigation order. According to these contours, 95% of passengers and crew members must be fully vaccinated. Some cruise lines, like Carnival, have decided that 100% of all passengers and crew should be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Carnival Vista is scheduled to resume service on July 3, and Carnival Breeze will accept passengers on July 15. According to Carnival, the cruise line is also focusing on resuming crossings from Port Miami in July as well.

The pressure to start

There are more than 50 cruise lines in the world, with more than 270 ships carrying passengers around the world. As cases of COVID-19 erupted aboard crowded ships in 2020 and countries closed their borders, thousands of passengers were stranded at sea. In March, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have banned ships from foreign ports.

Cruising is big business. The industry generated $ 34.2 billion in revenue in 2018 alone, according to KPMG, a global financial audit, tax and advisory service. Additionally, 62% of total revenue came from ticket sales and the remaining 38% came from spa treatments, casino games and short excursions. And it’s not just cruise passengers kissing each other. For example, $ 2 billion is paid to the Caribbean islands due to purchases by cruise lines. For some Caribbean countries, this represents almost 6% of their GDP. An inability to navigate also has an impact on suppliers, such as those who provide food for cruise lines. In short, the sooner cruise lines can safely open their doors, the sooner the money will start flowing back into local economies and businesses.

It doesn’t help that in February 2020, the largest COVID-19 outbreak outside of mainland China occurred on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, owned and operated by Princess Cruises. About 20% of the ship’s population tested positive for COVID-19, and 13 people have died as a result. And last week, as cruises resumed from the United States, two passengers aboard the Celebrity Millennium, owned by Royal Caribbean Group, tested positive for COVID-19.

For passengers whose trips have been canceled due to the pandemic, some cruise lines have offered a special offer to keep their businesses afloat. Rather than accepting a cash refund, these passengers could opt for “bonus credits” of 110% to 125% of the cost of the reservation. For example, if they spent $ 1,000 on a ticket, the cruise line would give them a bonus credit of $ 1,100 to $ 1,250 for their next cruise. As of March 2020, around 76% of people who were offered the boosted bonus accepted the offer, which makes sense. For dedicated cruise lines, a 10-25% return beats any interest they might have earned by slipping their cash refund into a savings account while waiting for cruise lines to reopen.

Move supported by GOP governors – sort of

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy reports the company has received backing from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbot. It should be noted that the two Republican governors fought vigorously against mask warrants as COVID-19 raged. In addition, according to the Tampa Bay Times, DeSantis’ office has sought to hide the fact that DeSantis received its first vaccination in April, possibly to appeal to voters wary of the vaccines. And according to reports from the Texas Tribune, Abbott has banned the use of vaccine passports or other forms of proof that a person has been vaccinated.

It’s impossible to know what any politician thinks about the Carnival plan to require all passengers to prove they have been vaccinated. Because the CDC’s conditional navigation order requires that 95% of customers be vaccinated, Carnival goes beyond that. In fact, Florida is currently suing the CDC to lift the guidelines from federal agencies.

While Royal Caribbean has given up on requiring proof of vaccination, Celebrity and Norwegian Cruise Lines say only vaccinated passengers can board their next cruises.

Like everything else in society, the cruise industry can come to life in spurts. As new situations arise, cruise lines will look for more effective ways to deal with them. In the meantime, cruising enthusiasts can see the light at the end of the tunnel as new cruising opportunities become available.