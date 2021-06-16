Waymo raises $ 2.5 billion from investors willing to wait for a self-sustaining future

Waymo continues to expand its robotaxi service in the Phoenix suburbs while developing robotic trucking and delivery businesses. Waymo



Waymo has just raised $ 2.5 billion in a second round of external funding that the Alphabet Inc. unit says shows its investors are patient when it comes to bringing standalone technology to market and emphasizes its leadership position in this sector.

The new round follows a $ 3.25 billion fundraiser in 2020, the first time Waymo has looked to investors beyond its parent company. The round was oversubscribed and backed by Alphabet and big names like Andreessen Horowitz, AutoNation, Canada Pension Plan, Fidelity, Magna, Mubadala Investment, Perry Creek Capital, Silver Lake, T. Rowe Price, Temasek and Tiger Global. Beyond the $ 5.75 billion raised in the two external rounds, the Mountain View, Calif.-Based company will not disclose cumulative funding since its launch as a Google self-driving car project in 2009.

The new funds will be used to continue advancing the Waymo pilot and developing our team, said co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana Forbes. 2021 has been a year of consolidation in the industry and we see ourselves as a company that offers real services used by real customers as well as this wide range of future business models tested alongside amazing partners like UPS, JB Hunt and Daimler Trucks and Stellantis.

The massive injection of funding comes as Waymo still appears to be years away from the full-scale commercialization of its technology. Only GM-backed Cruise, which has raised $ 10 billion from investors including Honda and SoftBank (and just received a $ 5 billion line of credit from GM Financial to purchase a GM-built robotaxis), currently has of similar resources, although Ford and Volkswagen-backed Argo AI also has multi-billion dollar funding and can raise more than a potential IPO. Yet none of these companies can say with precision when they will begin to generate the billions of dollars in service revenue they envision by providing stand-alone transportation and delivery services.

We have great partners and great investors who are committed to going the distance with us and not compromising the long term success of this business. Dmitri Dolgov, Co-CEO of Waymo



The new Waymos cycle gives us a decent amount of lead, but we’re optimizing for the long haul, says co-CEO Dmitri Dolgov. We have great partners and great investors who are committed to going the distance with us and not compromising the long term success of this business.

In the Phoenix suburbs, where Waymo launched a limited commercial robotaxi service a few years ago, the number of fully autonomous Waymo One rides (without a human safety driver as a backup) continues to grow and is now open to the general public. . Testing of the Waymo One ride service in San Francisco has increased, but Waymo cannot say when it will begin paid robotaxi rides in its domestic San Francisco Bay Area market because California regulators have yet to say. not legalized this. The company is also expanding its trucking business, resulting from an engineering and production partnership formed with Daimler Trucks last year and a new large robotic platform evaluation program with trucking company JB Hunt. .

As it refines the technology, Waymo is evaluating additional business partnerships and applications for its Waymo Via logistics business so that when all of these come together, we’ll be ready to market, Mawakana said. This is the stage and the process that we are in right now. It is in a few years that it becomes somehow concrete and real.

Along with new funds, Waymo is shifting its fleet of robots and trucks to its fifth generation hardware and software system, which features improved sensors and components designed to cope with all kinds of complex conditions, such as harsh weather conditions in dense urban environments, Dolgov said. It’s also built for scale and it’s the technology platform we’re going to move forward with.

Unlike many of its competitors, Waymo is simultaneously developing its system for multiple applications, including robotaxis, autonomous long-distance semi-trailers and urban delivery vehicles and even personal autonomous vehicles. Dolgov, the company’s longtime technical director and a member of the original Google Self-Driving Car team in 2009, bristles at any suggestion from his rivals that he is losing his lead in space.

If you’re talking about a platter or something that blows my mind, he said. This thing is there, it is real, it exists. All the experience to bring us to this point, the millions of kilometers traveled, all the technical and multi-year projects that have been underway, to reap the fruits of all this experience, all of which is now taking shape in the fifth pilot-generation.