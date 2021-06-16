Alphabet’s Waymo Raises $ 2.5 Billion in New Round of Investment

Close-up of a self-driving minivan, with LIDAR and other sensors and logo visible, part of the parent company of Google Alphabet Inc, passing a historic train station with a sign for Mountain View, in the town of Mountain View, in Silicon Valley, Calif., with driver safety visible, October 28, 2018.

Google’s sister company Waymo on Wednesday announced a $ 2.5 billion investment round, which will be used to advance its autonomous driving technology and grow its team.

The roundtable follows the departure of Waymo CEO John Krafcik in April and criticism that the company is moving slower than expected towards commercializing its technology. Waymo and other autonomous driving companies have found adoption more difficult than expected. The company, for example, still relied heavily on human safety drivers last summer.

Waymo is one of Alphabet’s “other bets” that continues to lose money and the latest funding shows the company is increasingly relying on other investors to help support the unit.

The company has already deployed its autonomous vehicles in Phoenix as a carpooling service. The company’s delivery unit, Waymo Via, also works with freight partners and delivery customers such as UPS to transport goods.

Waymo announced in March 2020 that it had raised $ 2.25 billion in its first round of external funding last year. In July 2020, he said he had raised a total of $ 3.2 billion after an extension of that round. Before that, Alphabet supported the company itself, as it does with the rest of its “other bets,” but the fundraising move showed Waymo was looking for even more capital.

Waymo says he eventually wants individuals to own and drive vehicles using his autonomous driving technology. The company said it has driven tens of millions of miles on public roads in 25 cities across the United States so far.

The latest round includes funding from Waymo’s parent company, Alphabet, Andreessen Horowitz, AutoNation, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Magna International, Mubadala Investment Company, Perry Creek Capital, Silver Lake, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Temasek and Tiger Global.

CNBC’s Phil LeBeau contributed to this report.

