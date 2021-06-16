Business
Alphabet’s Waymo Raises $ 2.5 Billion in New Round of Investment
Close-up of a self-driving minivan, with LIDAR and other sensors and logo visible, part of the parent company of Google Alphabet Inc, passing a historic train station with a sign for Mountain View, in the town of Mountain View, in Silicon Valley, Calif., with driver safety visible, October 28, 2018.
Smith / Gado Collection | Archive photos | Getty Images
Google’s sister company Waymo on Wednesday announced a $ 2.5 billion investment round, which will be used to advance its autonomous driving technology and grow its team.
The roundtable follows the departure of Waymo CEO John Krafcik in April and criticism that the company is moving slower than expected towards commercializing its technology. Waymo and other autonomous driving companies have found adoption more difficult than expected. The company, for example, still relied heavily on human safety drivers last summer.
Waymo is one of Alphabet’s “other bets” that continues to lose money and the latest funding shows the company is increasingly relying on other investors to help support the unit.
The company has already deployed its autonomous vehicles in Phoenix as a carpooling service. The company’s delivery unit, Waymo Via, also works with freight partners and delivery customers such as UPS to transport goods.
Waymo announced in March 2020 that it had raised $ 2.25 billion in its first round of external funding last year. In July 2020, he said he had raised a total of $ 3.2 billion after an extension of that round. Before that, Alphabet supported the company itself, as it does with the rest of its “other bets,” but the fundraising move showed Waymo was looking for even more capital.
Waymo says he eventually wants individuals to own and drive vehicles using his autonomous driving technology. The company said it has driven tens of millions of miles on public roads in 25 cities across the United States so far.
The latest round includes funding from Waymo’s parent company, Alphabet, Andreessen Horowitz, AutoNation, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Magna International, Mubadala Investment Company, Perry Creek Capital, Silver Lake, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Temasek and Tiger Global.
CNBC’s Phil LeBeau contributed to this report.
WATCH: How Arizona became a hotbed of electric vehicle and microchip manufacturing
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]